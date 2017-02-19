Luxury in the City: Lambie Custom Homes Inc. creates dream neighborhoods

Who doesn’t occasionally dream of living the lifestyle of the rich and famous—personal concierge service, extravagant accommodations and the option of letting someone else clean up the yard? There are varying degrees of this dream of course but for some, this dream is readily accessible and provided by Lambie Custom Homes Inc.
Lambie Custom has been building custom homes for 38 years under the leadership of founder Jim Lambie. Lambie Custom Homes are primarily in Southern Johnson County, but they can and have built throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. With prices ranging from the mid-$300s to $4 million plus, Lambie Custom homes are truly accessible to clients in any price range or stage of life.
When it comes to luxury, two local developments come to mind: Prairiefire Villas and Meadowbrook Park. Both offer completely customizable properties featuring the high quality and class that Lambie Custom is known for.
Prairiefire is a world-class destination development on the pristine Nicklaus Golf Course at Lionsgate and offers the first cooperative venture of its kind in the country. Located on 135th Street between Nall and Lamar Avenues, Prairiefire includes high–end retail shops, fine dining, luxury apartments, and interpretive hiking and bicycle trails. A 41,000 sq. ft. hall houses exhibits from The American Museum of Natural History. The Prairiefire Villas at Lionsgate are the residential extension of this cooperative concept.
Prairiefire Villas at Lionsgate are a luxurious collection of 18 maintenance-provided villa homes ranging in the price from the $800 to $1M+. The excitement for this development has reached an intense level. Eight homes have already been completed, with each home custom built with a unique design and décor inside. No two homes are alike and style influences range from contemporary to French country to shabby chic.
The focus of the villas at Prairiefire is luxury. High end finishes complete spacious kitchens built for entertaining. Outdoor living is a focus as well, with fire pits and outdoor bar areas. For those looking for the ultimate in ease, the villas can even include an elevator to upper floors dependent upon the buyers’ preference.
If being close to nature is your dream, then Meadowbrook Park is the place. This mixed-use development is located around the former Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club at 91st and 95th Streets and Nall and Roe Avenues. Two thirds of the area will be maintained as a county park by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. The remaining 42 acres will be developed into luxury single and twin home units as well as a hotel and upscale senior living accommodations.
While the Meadowbrook Park area is community focused, the villas at Meadowbrook are all about privacy. Within the gated community, maintenance provided villas are de rigueur. With prices starting in the $800s, buyers can be assured that their dreams will become reality with completely customized plans for each home.
When you’re ready to venture out of the gated community, dining and entertainment options are only steps away. Stop in for dinner at the local restaurant on the lake or lounge by the community pool in the summer. Or maybe just enjoying the view of the park lands from your entertainment-ready outdoor living room is more your style. At Meadowbrook, all of these options are available.
Lot reservations are currently available for Meadowbrook, which keeps the possibilities wide open for home buyers. Choose from one of Lambie’s reverse one and a half stories, two stories, or ranch homes and customize to suit your unique tastes. The master craftsmen that Lambie Custom works with will ensure that your home is exactly what you’ve always dreamed of. For examples of Lambie’s work, visit their website where you can take 360 degree walk through tours of some of their existing houses.
Luxury really is within reach and with Lambie Custom Homes, the process of realizing your little piece of heaven is easy and creative. Choose your layout and finishes and let Lambie take the same care with your home as they would with theirs. With nearly forty years of experience, Lambie Custom can create the home of your dreams.
For more information or lot reservations at Prairiefire Villas or Meadowbrook Park, visit www.lambiecustom.com or call 913-897-0040.
Lambie Custom Homes Inc.
Prairiefire Villas and Meadowbrook Park
Prices from $800k+
Floorplans and lot reservations available at www.Lambiecustom.com
Or speak to someone at 913-897-0040
Comments