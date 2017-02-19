Barnes Realty moves into the future and hosts public auction March 15

Realtors abound in any thriving metropolitan area and Kansas City is no exception. Many offices can offer tours of homes of all shapes and sizes but where do you go if you’re looking for the land itself? Perhaps you’re shopping for hunting land, farmland, or land to develop into a new neighborhood. If that’s the case, then Barnes Realty should be your first and only call.
Barnes Realty Company, with offices in Mound City, MO, Hiawatha, KS and the newly opened Platte City office, specializes in larger tracts of land with specific purposes, such as agriculture, hunting or commercial uses. Much of Barnes’ focus is agricultural including row cropping and pastureland for cattle. Not only does Barnes Realty sell these properties, they are experts in these properties and are happy to pass on that expertise to buyers.
The Platte City office has opened at the perfect time, as the Northland expands even further north. Barnes Realty is now doing more residential sales, especially for development land. With the recent addition of sewers and infrastructure to support potentially more than 77,000 homes, demand is high for quality residential and commercial land in the Platte City/Kansas City North area and Barnes has it.
Personalized service is a hallmark of Barnes Realty. It can be daunting to make a large purchase of land but their licensed brokers focus on personalized service and answering any questions that a buyer or a seller may have. With nearly 40 years in the real estate business, they have done the research and have the history to spot trends that can benefit their clients.
One more thing sets Barnes Realty apart—a helicopter. Since so much of their business involves acres of land, agent and owner Jamie Barnes is happy to take potential buyers up in the company helicopter to show properties from the air. This is of great benefit when looking at hunting land as hunters can see what kind of topography he or she and the game will be dealing with.
Technology is making real estate more accessible than ever. Barnes Realty is also using drones to get detailed imagery of large tracts of land. With advanced knowledge of the lay of the land without the legwork, clients can purchase land with confidence.
While Barnes Realty agents specialize in one-on-one appointments, they also sell at public auctions when the time and property is right. On March 15th, they will be auctioning off five tracts of land in Buchanan, MO. Located southeast of St. Joseph, the tracts sit off of Highway 169 and Highway 31.
The land includes a two-story home of 2280 square feet built in 1928, as well as several outbuildings, a grain mill and a utility shed. The total area of the sale encompasses 245 acres broken up into five tracts. The structures are included in tract five. The land will be offered in individual tracts or as a combo.
For potential farmers, the land is ready for the 2017 crop season. In years past, the land has produced corn and soybeans. Full research on the land, soil breakdown and topography are available on the Barnes Realty website, www.BarnesRealty.com/auctions. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. at the Platte City office, located at 1708 Prairie View Rd. Suite B, Platte City, MO.
When you have the kind of record of experience and success that Barnes Realty has, you can rest assured that no purchase is an uninformed one. As real estate moves into the future, Barnes Realty will take advantage of every technology at their disposal to make buying and selling decisions simple for their clients.
For more information about Barnes Realty or the public offering on March 15, please visit www.BarnesRealty.com.
Barnes Realty
Three Locations: Platte City, MO, Mound City, MO and Hiawatha, KS
Public Offering of land in Buchanan County starts March 15 at 10 a.m. at the Platte City office
Web: www.barnesrealty.com
