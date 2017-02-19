Rodrock Development’s Arbor Lake primed with gorgeous abodes, fantastic promos

Arbor Lake has been open only a handful of months, but this latest Rodrock Development is garnering plenty of excitement from homebuyers and builders alike. And now there’s even more to celebrate in an incredible $15,000 promotion on select homes!
Located at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Arbor Lake is anything but your typical, cookie-cutter development. A wide variety of lots—including daylight and walkouts—provide for a variety of unique floor plans and ensure the community is anything but commonplace. There are ample quiet, privacy-enhancing cul-de-sacs and a picturesque 3.8-acre lake with a paved trail for walking to be added soon.
And residents are thrilled about the family-friendly pool with mushroom-shaped fountain that cascades water and a cabana, under construction now. With close proximity to K-10, K-7 and 95th Street, Arbor Lake is within the Olathe School district and close to St. James Academy, so growing families are perfectly situated to grow and flourish.
A model row of five homes makes it easy for interested homebuyers to tour a wide selection of home styles and see the potential this incredible community possesses.
“James Engle Custom Homes, Rob Washam Homes, Reilly Homes, and Darol Rodrock Homes all have beautiful models for people to tour,” says Debi Donner, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “The variety in plans—a 1.5-story, a reverse 1.5-story, and three 2-story homes—is something to be very excited about.”
And with a half dozen more builds ready for immediate to 90-day possession, there’s no shortage of move-in ready homes. In fact, both James Engle Custom Homes’ family-favorite Laurel 1.5 and Reilly Homes’ gorgeous Ashford II reverse-1 .5 story are underway, so homebuyers still have time to pick all their finest finishes.
Still, an incredible $15,000 promotion is being offered on six spectacular homes to be used toward: closing costs, basement finish, additional landscaping, irrigation system, fence installation, larger deck/patio, covered deck/patio, framed mirror in stairwell, landscape lighting, interior painting, exterior garage-entry keypad, a new refrigerator, washer, or dryer, and much more.
“We have two of Rob Washam’s Riley III plans (at 24707 West 91st Terrace and 24806 West 91st Terrace) that are part of the promotion, and families love the fifth bedroom/flex room on the main floor,” says Cyndi Clothier, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “It has a truly beautiful kitchen with a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry, and a long granite island, perfect for large gatherings.”
Also included is the Ridgeview, a 2-story plan by Reilly Homes (found at 24902 West 92nd Street and 9154 Shady Bend Road). “We have two of these spacious homes, which feature a see-through fireplace from the Great Room into the office/den,” adds Debi. “Each has a laundry room on the second floor, and all secondary bedrooms have either a private or shared bath. The home off of Shady Bend Road backs to a beautiful tree-lined lot and promises great entertaining on the deck.”
Rounding out the impressive selection of homes included in the promotion is the Cassidy and Abbey II by Darol Rodrock Homes (at 24803 West 91st Terrace and 9162 Shad Bend Road, respectively).
“The Cassidy is a truly exceptional 2-story plan that was Pick of the Parade First Runner Up in the Fall Parade of Homes,” says Debi. “It features a flex room in the front of the home ideal for guests or for use as a playroom or office. It’s the perfect space in which to organize a busy family or to supervise kids during homework time. An expanded 3-car garage offers extra storage space or room for that oversized vehicle, while the dining room and Great Room are bright and airy.”
“Meanwhile the Abbey II is a reverse plan featuring an extra large kitchen with tons of cooking space,” says Cyndi. “This home is ready to go and backs to a beautiful tree line for added privacy off the large deck.”
Homes perfectly designed and move-in ready and a spacious pool and cabana slated for rollout this summer—it’s amazing to see all that’s happened in Arbor Lake in such a short time. But between its eye-catching inventory and incredible promotions, it won’t be long before Rodrock Development’s new development is one of its busiest.
Arbor Lake
Location: Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Lenexa
Prices: Homes from upper $300,000 to mid $400,000
Contact: Cyndi Clothier or Debi Donner, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-293-8181, arborlake@rodrock.com
