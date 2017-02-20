Rodrock Homes’ Wyngate in final phase

Wyngate, a premier Rodrock Homes community situated in south Overland Park, is in its final phase and attracting the attention of discerning homebuyers seeking next-door access to three of Blue Valley School District’s top schools, proximity to the highway and an extraordinary amenities package.
Although Abby and Sean Ryan are brand-new to Wyngate, the couple and their three children have already settled into their stunning residence and the community.
“We closed on Feb. 3 and enjoy not only our home, but the very reasons we chose Wyngate,” Abby Ryan said. “The fact that our kids can walk to school on a private intra-community path without getting on arterial streets, the nearby BluHawk commercial development, array of community amenities and our floor plan, the Roanoke, were all deciding factors.”
The moment Ryan walked into the Roanoke model last September, she knew its design and layout would function well for her family, which includes children ages 4, 10 and 13.
“I immediately loved it,” Ryan said. “The floor plan is open and spacious with vaulted living room ceilings and the gourmet kitchen’s large island is perfect for the kids at breakfast or an after-school snack. My main level office space is convenient and the mudroom is a huge perk— backpacks, shoes and coats are nicely tucked away in all the storage bins.”
The couple purchased their home the weekend after Labor Day and within 48 hours met with project manager Kristi Maurer who developed a precise timeline of the building process.
“The whole team stuck to that schedule,” Ryan said. “We can’t say enough great things about our Rodrock experience—from purchase to design selections to communication along the way— everything was first class and transparent.”
Like the Ryan’s, Keith and Julie Vulgamott of Olathe were impressed with Wyngate’s welcoming ambience, amenities such as the abundant green space and lush resort-style pool and Rodrock’s attention to detail, craftsmanship and quality homebuilding.
But it was ultimately Rodrock’s flexibility when it came to customizing the Larsen EX floor plan that sold the Vulgamott’s on Wyngate.
“Julie and I are extremely particular about requirements for our home,” Vulgamott said. “Project manager Kristi Maurer is very open to conversation about our specific needs and modifications we wanted to make to our home’s design. Interior designer Shay Edwards has been terrific as we’ve made our selections and community co-managers Andrea Sullivan and Michele Davis are beyond accommodating.”
The Vulgamotts, who have a 3-year-old daughter and another child on the way, close on their Wyngate home in two months and anticipate enjoying the community’s family environment and amenities this summer.
“We’ll probably spend a lot of time in the park and at the pool and getting to know our neighbors,” Vulgamott said.
Location, location, location. Real estate’s most-coveted phrase defines why Wyngate is overwhelmingly popular with buyers seeking to live in Johnson County. Nestled in the heart of the acclaimed Blue Valley School District, Wyngate is adjacent to three schools—which means kids can attend K-12 growing up in one house. The multiple benefits of Wyngate’s location are exactly what drew Anthony and Jessica Sherman to the community.
“Friends of ours live here and we simply fell in love with the beautiful neighborhood,” Jessica Sherman said. “It’s an ideal place to raise a family—open space, lots of young families and children, close to schools. It has everything we wanted, and more.”
Anthony Sherman, a fullback for the Kansas City Chiefs, can quickly access the highway for his commute to Arrowhead Stadium for practice and game day.
“Wyngate feels secluded, but everything we need is handy—shopping, dining, entertainment and an easy drive to the stadium,” Jessica Sherman said.
Buy now—immediate inventory available.Imagine enjoying a gorgeous new home this spring and summer in Wyngate. Currently 14 exceptional home sites remain, including several cul-de-sacs, and 15 homes are under construction. The two-story Irving, featuring an office/den on the main level on a walkout home site, is available for immediate purchase ($482,500). Move into the Lancaster 4.5 two-story on a walkout home site in 45 days ($573,500). The two-story Chesapeake II, which backs to Wyngate’s stream way and green space on a cul-de-sac, is available for a 60-day move-in ($695,000).
Plans include two-story, reverse and one-and-a-half story floor plans on daylight, cul-de-sac and walkout home sites. With prices ranging from the high $400s to over $700,000, Wyngate has something to satisfy every budget.
“We encourage people to visit Wyngate soon and tour our three fully furnished, professionally decorated models,” said Sullivan, a ReeceNichols real estate agent. “Sales continue to be brisk and, going into spring, will accelerate even more. It’s the last opportunity to get into this coveted community.”
Wyngate is for discerning homebuyers. If you’re searching for one of the area’s few remaining new-homes communities in Johnson County, investigate Wyngate today before custom home sites and available inventory disappear.
“From the minute you drive into Wyngate, you know it’s a community where you can experience life’s countless moments,” said Davis, a ReeceNichols real estate agent. “Buyers are enticed by the location to 69 Highway, the park-like setting and stylish floor plans. Of course, the big bonus is the closeness of three acclaimed Blue Valley schools.”
Visit Wyngate today. With prime home sites still available to build and a robust inventory of homes ready for immediate move-in to 150 days, make plans to visit Wyngate ahead of the Spring Parade of Homes. Models are open noon to 5 p.m. today. For a complete listing of Rodrock model homes and hours throughout the week, visit http://rodrockhomes.com/models/.
