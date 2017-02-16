Rodrock Development and Dayton Moore Partner for Inspiring Realtor Breakfast

On January 26th, Rodrock Development hosted a morning of sweet eats and treats for some 650 guests at its annual Realtor Breakfast. Held at the Overland Park Marriot, attendees gathered to enjoy good food and a bevy of surprises from a very thankful Darol Rodrock and his team. It’s just one of the many ways Darol pays it forward in appreciation of his 30-plus year career as the largest residential real-estate developer in Johnson County. And this year, Royals General Manager Dayton Moore rushed back from the Dominican Republic to help inspire and energize the captive audience.
“It’s such a fun way to get everyone together and kick off 2017 with a bang,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “Major prizes are always given away as a token of appreciation for all the agents’ ongoing support.”
And what a fantastic way to show appreciation! Two lucky guests were chosen to hop into the money machine (netting $980 and $352, respectively). As well, there was a random drawing for 13 for a Yeti Cup with $100 cash, a drawing for a bracelet from Glitters, cash prizes for agents who sold in Rodrock Communities (one agent scored $10,000!), and the newest and most seasoned agents in the audience were heralded with cash prizes. In all, more than $20,000 in gifts were given out as Rodrock Development’s special way of saying thanks to the real-estate agent community.
Still, some of the most exciting prizes centered around Dayton Moore himself. Two lucky attendees won “Royal Experiences,” which include a Royals game, dinner, watching batting practice, and listening to Darol and Dayton talk with a group of kids through Dayton’s C You in the Major Leagues Foundation. And guests cheered in excitement as Dayton (along with Tom Langhofer, Rodrock Development’s General Manager) threw out 50 wiffle balls, each with $50 attached. (Let it be known that while Dayton has a wicked pitching arm, Tom impressively held his own!)
Yet the greatest prize of all may have been listening to Dayton speak. He held the audience in rapt attention as he spoke of living with integrity, striving to constantly improve oneself, and his experience with the Royals’ 2015 World-Series-winning team. His message was greeted with an enthusiastic standing ovation and agents anxious to get their picture with such an inspiring homegrown star.
Darol likewise took to the stage to talk about the real-estate forecast and to thank the area’s most trusted homebuilders, banking professionals, and of course, the many real-estate agents who bring their clients to see Rodrock Developments. Darol also took the opportunity to share his deep respect and appreciation for Dayton—presenting him with a check for the C You in the Major Leagues Foundation, as well as a check for Yordano Ventura’s foundation in the amount of $1,000 in his memory.
“It was such a fantastic gathering,” says Brenda. “People were excited, inspired, and a few were even moved to tears. It was the perfect blend of motivation, appreciation, and fun!”
“The Breakfast always brings together the most impressive group of realtors, and this year was no exception,” agrees Judy Johns of Keller Williams. “The Breakfast is almost like a little reunion, seeing so many old friends. If you think about it, really, in this age of technology, sometimes we don’t see the other agents. So the gathering let me catch up with old friends and meet new friends.”
“And I can’t forget to mention, it’s truly incredible how Darol is so gracious,” adds Judy. “He comes from such a place of generosity! The prizes at this year’s Breakfast were absolutely amazing. It was so exciting!”
But the generous prizes were only the start of the excitement that the Breakfast had to offer. It also served as the perfect opportunity to share the exciting news of Rodrock Development’s new Sundance Ridge and the Mill at Riverstone communities. Also, Darol motivated the audience with some truly fantastic potential prizes for 2018’s Realtor Breakfast.
This coming year marks an exciting time for Rodrock Development and for co-op agents alike. There are new communities on the horizon, continued strong sales in Darol’s existing neighborhoods, and a consumer confidence being actively met by stunning homes by some of Kansas City’s most trusted homebuilders.
For more information, visit Rodrock.com
Comments