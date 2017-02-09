Rodrock Home interiors inspire new homebuyers

Stepping into a Rodrock Homes model is an emotional, connective and often inspiring experience. Discerning buyers not only see firsthand tasteful interiors incorporating current style, colors and materials – they can also envision living in the space.
With 21 models in 10 premier new-homes communities throughout Johnson County, Rodrock has one of the area’s largest inventories of distinctive designer-finished and furnished models. Another five head-turning model homes will open this spring, just in time for the Parade of Homes. And each community’s model row is designed so homes are situated for convenient and quick viewing – but once inside, chances are you’ll want to linger longer.
“People always remark how beautiful a Rodrock model is,” said Michelle Capek, Sum merwood community manager and a Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC real estate agent. “Well-conceived, modern floor plans like the 1.5-story Summerlin EX that that offer form and function complemented by elegant finishes throughout. People can imagine themselves living in the environments our interior designers create.”
Location, nearby acclaimed school districts and generous community amenities and ambience are just the beginning of the in-demand Rodrock experience. With homes ranging from $350,000 to more than $1 million, Rodrock accommodates a wide range of buyer tastes, preferences and needs – including interiors that shine with style.
“Every element of a Rodrock community is well executed,” said Kerwin Holloway, Colton community manager and a ReeceNichols real estate agent. “Our model homes further showcase thoughtful attention to detail. It’s a complete package.”
Seamless home-buying experience. Rodrock’s must-see masterpiece models are impeccably furnished and loaded with trends. Highlighted throughout each home is the latest in tile, finishes, upgraded features and artistic materials.
The cutting-edge interiors are created by professional interior designers Kristen Ridler and Shay Edwards, whose services are available at no additional cost to each homebuyer with the Rodrock Homes Custom Experience.
“An added bonus of the Rodrock Homes Custom Experience is that buyers get work with the very same designers who create our exceptional models,” said Jennifer Rich, Terrybrook Farms community manager and a Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC real estate agent. “It’s a priceless opportunity to have that level of professional input—and makes the whole experience of purchasing a new home a smooth one.”
Homebuyers, like Neal and Erin Woodworth who built a customized Larsen EX floor plan in Wyngate with the Rodrock Homes Custom Experience, benefited from Edwards’ design expertise. Rodrock’s Custom Design Center is equipped with elements to help buyers bring a home to life, including countertops, backsplashes, tile, carpet, paint, cabinet finishes and more. The Woodworth’s met with Edwards several times at the center to discuss and make their final selections.
“Shay was able to bring my interior dream – paint colors and everything – to life,” Erin Woodworth said.”
Lifestyle-enhancing interiors. Well-equipped gourmet kitchens featuring stunning countertops, islands and backsplashes are still one of the first stops a buyer makes when touring a model. Terrybrook Farms, a Don Julian-Rodrock Homes collaboration at 171st and Switzer in Overland Park, features carefully curated, prime examples of modern interiors, including spectacular kitchens.
“White kitchen cabinets are still in vogue, but they’re often offset with a pop of color on the island,” Ridler said. “Jewel tones are hot—having your island a bright color really mixes up the all-white cabinet trend of the past couple of years, keeping it fresh and relevant.”
Countertops are indeed bold additions to a kitchen’s personality, according to Ridler, and quartzite is a new favorite.
“Many homeowners want the look of marble without the maintenance,” she said. “The Larsen EX in Wyngate showcases no-fuss quartzite — it lends a modern energy to the kitchen.
Texture is another interior design aspect that Ridler and Edwards play up throughout Rodrock’s model homes. Whether it’s texture in countertops, such as an extraordinary black walnut live-edge wood in a lower level bar/media room at Terrybrook Farms or brushed and honed granite, losing the shine gives a countertop a more casual, interesting look.
Edwards notes a home expertly layered with color and texture has wide appeal for today’s homebuyers.
“People want to create a relaxing, inviting mood while still making a personal statement in their interiors,” she said. “We achieve that through anything you can touch and feel — like a luxurious navy velvet sofa in the Cimarron in Terrybrook Farms.
“The most important thing Kristen and I do is to ensure a buyer’s home reflects their personal style,” Edwards said.
Speaking of navy, Edwards offers a sneak peek into Summerwood’s Anthem, one of the new models that will be revealed this spring.
“I call it the navy-and-gold home,” Edwards said, “because it uses the traditional color of navy with a modern twist. Navy accompanies most any color scheme well and adds interest and drama to a space without making it feel small, which black can sometimes do.”
Edwards is pairing navy — the new black — in the Anthem’s kitchen cabinetry and accent walls and embellishing with gold.
“It’s a lovely contrast,” she said.
Unusual combinations of lighting fixtures are another interior focus for Ridler and Edwards as they design Rodrock models.
“Buyers are weary of the standard single fixture hanging over a dining room table, for instance, or arm chandeliers,” Ridler said. “They want something out of the ordinary, like Terrybrook’s Coronado where the dining room has multiple smaller pendants. It’s a conversation piece.”
Visit today. Rodrock’s attractively appointed model homes are open today from noon to 5 p.m. And don’t worry – if you can’t visit today, we’re open tomorrow and every day. For a complete listing of Rodrock model homes, visit http://rodrockhomes .com/models/.
RodrockHomes.com
Phone: 913-851-0347
Prices: Range from $350,000 to more than $1 million.
Lenexa: Gleason Glen
Olathe: Cedar Creek – The Crossings at South Glen
Overland Park: Colton; Chapel Hill; Summerwood; Summerwood Estates; Terrybrook Farms (A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community); Wyngate
Shawnee: Hills of Forest Creek; Ridgestone Meadows
