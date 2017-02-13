Two stately homes immediately available in Johnson County enclave

What could be better than watching spring blossom to life within the heavily treed, gently rolling terrain of the Communities of River Ridge? The idyllic landscape will soon be a lush sea of varying green hues, and tucked within Johnson County’s best-kept secret, you’ll have a front-row seat.
Two stately homes are available for immediate occupancy in The Enclave of Sunset Hills, one of River Ridge’s three neighborhoods that also include Sunset Hills at River Ridge and High Point Estates. Each home exemplifies the quality of craftsmanship of two of River Ridge’s builders, not to mention coveted locations in one of The Enclave’s delightfully peaceful cul-de-sac homesites.
John Stewart Custom Homes brings an eye for design and a flair for architectural style to 16216 Manor Rd. Priced at $600,000, the reverse 1½-story home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms with approximately 3,550 square feet of living space.
Inside the home, a number of thoughtful features enhance the functionality and appeal. A suspended slab garage offers ample room in the home’s lower level that can be used for additional storage or flex space for an in-home theater, workshop or extra bedroom. A sumptuous master suite is complete with a sizable walk-in closet with built-ins attached to a spacious laundry room complete with a sink. And an oversized, strategically placed window in the breakfast area floods the kitchen with abundant natural light. Additionally, dramatic features like octagonal ceilings in the foyer and over the breakfast area immediately draw the eye, while a stone fireplace in the corner of the great room exudes a welcoming warmth.
Downstairs, the home’s lower level offers a full bar, complete with granite countertops, a sink and upper cabinets. Homeowners also have space in which they could add a dishwasher and a beverage fridge, if desired. Outside, a patio and covered deck offer ample space in which to enjoy the picturesque surroundings, including a large side yard on the nearly 1/3-acre homesite.
Across the street awaits a lovely, welcoming Craftsman-style reverse 1½-story home from Reed Fuller Construction, priced at $592,000. Located at 16223 Manor Rd., the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers 3,554 square feet of living space in a timeless layout accented with coveted features and finishes.
In the great room, a stone fireplace flanked by built-ins adds form, function and a cozy aesthetic to the space. Off the garage, a convenient mudroom area includes a drop station, coat closet and a desk. And in the kitchen, a pantry is concealed with a swinging door, a fun and unexpected detail.
An inviting master suite includes an eye-catching bathroom complete with artistic tile, a stand-alone tub and a spacious shower that’s surrounded by glass on two sides. The walk-in master closet offers numerous built-ins for easy clothing and accessory storage, including a built-in dresser, plus adjacent laundry facilities with a sink.
In the home’s lower level, entertaining is easy with a wet bar, cabinets and a beverage fridge. Outside, a covered patio awaits, with a deck above, an ideal spot to relax with a cup of coffee or an al fresco meal.
Although River Ridge has traditionally been considered a best-kept secret, word is spreading. Just 20 estate-sized homesites remain in The Enclave for prospective buyers considering a custom-built home with the community’s award-winning building team: Tabernacle Homes, Parkview Homes, KBC Homes, Koehler Building Company, Wheeler Design Custom Homes, Comerio Corporation, Braklow Custom Homes, Bickimer Construction, Taylored Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, John Steward Custom Homes, Willis Construction, Reed Fuller Construction and Krueger Homes.
Move to River Ridge soon and you’ll be ready to enjoy the community’s amenities as soon as warmer weather arrives. Relax in the community’s idyllic swimming pool or head to the playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts or fishing ponds for recreation the whole family will love. Plus, River Ridge’s prime Johnson County location puts homeowners within minutes of a wealth of shops and services and is served by the award-winning Blue Valley School District.
“Many people who visit are surprised how close River Ridge is to everything you need: highways, shopping, and restaurants at 135th Street and along 151st Street,” said Lettiann Southerland, who markets the community. “But it feels like it’s miles from the city. It’s peaceful here.”
For details about the community or to schedule a tour of one of the two immediately available homes, contact Lettiann Southerland at 816-898-5477.
Communities of River Ridge
Directions: From Interstate 435, south on State Line Road and continue south as it becomes Kenneth Road to community entrance at 162nd Terrace.
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or anytime by appointment.
Contact: Lettiann Southerland at 816-898-5477.
Web: RiverRidgeKS.Com
Comments