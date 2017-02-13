Canyon Creek Enters Final Phase with 9 New Fully-Furnished Model Homes

Canyon Creek, a premier metropolitan community developed by Prime Development Land Company located just north of Kansas 10 and Cedar Creek Parkway in Lenexa, is gearing up to open the largest model row in Kansas City.
A total of nine model homes are under construction, and all will be completed in time for the Spring Parade of Homes, which runs from April 22 to May 7.
“Three of the model homes are already finished, fully furnished, and available for tour,” said Debbie Sinclair, who markets the community with MaraDona Wood. “We are so excited to be working with several of the Kansas City area’s finest homebuilders, including James Engle Custom Homes, JFE Construction, Roeser Homes, Summit Custom Homes, C&M Builders, LDH Construction, and McQueen Homes, who are bringing such an exceptional variety of floorplans, decorating ideas, and styles to our model row. We’re sure thatprospective buyers will be wowed both inside and out.”
Sinclair and Wood and are also proud to announce that Canyon Creek has just moved into its final phase with 75 new lots available, and sales there are occurring at a brisk pace.
“In 2016, we experienced year phenomenal homes sales at Canyon Creek and the adjacent Canyon Creek Highlands,” Wood said. “People are really drawn to these master-planned neighborhoods featuring 446 lots thoughtfully planned with an eye for natural beauty, and highlighted by acres of beautiful, rolling and wooded terrain in and around the neighborhood.”
Canyon Creek offers a variety of 1-1/2-story, reverse 1-1/2-story, and two-story floor plans in a combination of walkout, daylight, and level options set on a multitude of desirable homesites, including treed, lakefront, greenbelt, walkout and daylight lots. Over a third are adjacent to city parkland or large private common areas, and all homes are situated on curving streets and private cul-de-sacs carefully designed to respect the contours of the land and oriented to provide views of open space.
Lot prices range from the upper $60,000s to the $180,000s, with home prices in the high-$300,000s to $800,000-plus. There is currently inventory available for immediate occupancy, to homes where buyers can still make their selections and move-in within 30, 60, or 90 days.
Another popular enclave within the community is Canyon Creek Shores, featuring 13 larger, more secluded homesites on heavily treed walkout lots backing up to beautiful 7-acre Mize Lake, with the lots priced from the $140,000s to the $180,000s
“This area can’t be beat,” Wood said. “Half of these lots are already sold, and with Spring just around the corner we expect the remaining will go fast.”
Overall, Wood and Sinclair note that response to the wide selection of building sites and spec homes at Canyon Creek has been incredible, and they are seeing increasingly more homebuyers—from young professionals to families with school-age children, empty-nesters, retirees, and everything in between—who fall in love with the natural beauty and amenities the community has to offer.
Residents at Canyon Creek are within a stone’s throw of highway networks that can take them to a variety of recreational opportunities at nearby parks, and shopping, dining and entertainment at the nearby Lenexa City Center.
“Those that live here love the quick and easy access to K-10, and the idea that you can get anywhere within 10 to 15 minutes,” said Sinclair. “It gives homeowners easy access to all of the amenities the area offers, and it’s one of the things that makes Canyon Creek such a sought-after community.”
In addition to the walking and biking paved trails along the forested shoreline of Mize Park Lake next to Canyon Creek, residents can enjoy the community’s pools, cabanas, playgrounds, basketball courts, and large, open recreational sports fields.
Also coming this spring is Canyon Creek Point, a new maintenance-provided villa phase situated atop rolling hills and offering 100 premium home sites displaying a mix of walkout, daylight, and level options, backing to either greenspace, or trees.
Canyon Creek
Prices: Homes: $300,000s to over $1 million. Home sites: upper $60,000s to the $180,000s.
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Hours extended until 6 p.m. during the Parade of Homes.
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway exit, then go north on Canyon Creek Boulevard.
Contact: MaraDona Wood or Debbie Sinclair at 913-441-8998.
Web: www.CanyonCreekKS.com.
YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxgj-VD27cE.
