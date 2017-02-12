Sellers in challenging situations see success with local real estate investment company

1:14 Rally for Planned Parenthood in Overland Park draws hundreds Pause

1:14 File video: Lisa Irwin reported missing from home

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers' TIPS Hotline

2:48 Family marks five years since Baby Lisa disappeared

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan.

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

15:54 Analysis: Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

6:16 Kim Anderson at news conference after win: 'Bet you guys are surprised'

0:21 Josh Jackson 'tried not to think about missing' game-winning free throw