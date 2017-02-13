Bickimer Homes Offering Special Valentine’s Month Special

If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, then the way to a woman’s heart is through…a finished basement?
If you were thinking jewelry, candy, or a dozen roses for your Sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, think again, because Bickimer Homes is offering a special Valentine’s Day basement finish promotion on select homes through the end of February.
“This is the fourth year that we are offering it, and it’s a bit tongue in cheek,” said Brian Patenaude, director of communications for Bickimer Homes. “But it works because we have a lot of folks who come in and take advantage of it.”
Bickimer Homes, one of only seven homebuilders in the State of Kansas certified as a RESNET EnergySmart Builder, is also celebrating their 35th year in business. They have a number of model homes for buyers to choose from.
Located in the beautiful Chapel Hill neighborhood at 167th St. and Pflumm Rd., The Jefferson is a spectacular reverse 1-1/2-story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-car garage design honored as a Pick of the Parade winner during the Fall Parade of Homes. This approximately 2,730 square foot plan, competitively priced starting at $321,000, offers a great deal of home for the money.
Prospective buyers will find an inviting hearth room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and mantle and voluminous vaulted ceilings, which together give the home a spacious open feeling. The adjacent open kitchen is highlighted by eye-catching accent lighting, authentic wood floors, a granite island with a designer sink and seating area, and custom cabinetry with upper glass doors extending to the ceiling.
In addition to the spacious master suite and one bedroom on the main level, there are two lower level bedrooms, as well as an inviting recreation room and an optional bar area for entertainment.
“Since it debuted, The Jefferson has been one of our hottest selling plans,” said Patenaude. “It is spacious, yet not too big or too small. And as a reverse plan, we have found that it is attractive to and works well for a lot of empty nesters and families without children.”
In Mills Crossing, near 159th and Switzer, The Augusta II is a Spring Parade of Homes Award Winner. Starting at $392,275, awe-inspiring features in this 1-1/2-story, four-bedroom, 5-1/2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot home include an additional bedroom/study on the first floor, a loft, a finished lower level with a bar and stone arches, and an inviting outdoor fireplace under a covered patio.
For those searching for a home that is move-in ready, Bickimer Homes currently has two located within some of the KC area’s most popular residential communities.
In The Estates of Greenview Ridge in Shawnee just off K-7 and 47th St. The Jefferson plan, although similar to the plan in Chapel Hill, features a gorgeous master suite with a large walk-in closet and a private laundry room, and a second bedroom/study on the main floor. The kitchen features a large granite island with loads of counter and cabinet space, as well as a walk-in pantry with ample storage/shelving. This home is priced at $425,000.
In Mills Farm near 159th and Quivira, the Fairbanks III is an amazing 1-1/2-story plan featuring four bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage set on large lot on a cul-de-sac street.
Priced at $599,990, prospective buyers will find a main floor master suite with a fabulous designer bathroom and oversized walk-in closet, and a connecting laundry room. Upstairs are the other three bedrooms, two situated between a Jack and Jill bathroom, and an inviting loft space with custom built-ins and hardwood floors.
The open and spacious hearth/kitchen has a fireplace, large island, granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry. A covered porch with a fireplace offers additional space for entertaining, and there is a stubbed lower level.
A wide variety of other inventory will also be available within the next 30 days.
“Trends in the homebuilding industry are always changing and so do clients’ wants,” Patenaude explained. “As such, we will continue to offer new and redesigned home plans to fit our customers’ unique needs, desires and lifestyles.” As with all of our plans, if clients do a build job they will have the option of choosing their cabinetry, paint colors and other options to help create the home of their dreams.”
Bickimer Homes’ special Valentine’s Day basement finish promotion on select homes runs through the end of February. For more information, contact the sales office at www.bickimerhomes.com.
Bickimer Homes
* Hours: Call for an appointment.
* Contact: 913-780-2779.
* Web: www.bickimerhomes.com; www.facebook.com/BickimerHomes
