Archway Homes: Hometown couple buys houses in three days or on date of your choice

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial Pause

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan.

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

1:24 New Orleans tornado tears through warehouse

2:39 KU guard Devonte' Graham: 'We get everybody's best shot'

0:42 Audio: Chiefs GM John Dorsey says Alex Smith 'is the starter'

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey