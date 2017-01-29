New year brings new inventory to Persimmon Pointe

As more and more buyers are excited to enter the new home market this 2017, Prime Development’s new home Olathe community, Persimmon Pointe, is one to keep your eye on. After coming off a strong finish from 2016, Persimmon Pointe has been aggressively preparing for the upcoming surge of buyers with a lineup of fresh new inventory built by Gabriel Homes, and Sallee Development.
“Late last fall we had seen an enormous run on our readily available inventory,” said community sales manager Crosby deMenocal, who markets the property with Nicole Sinclair. “Whenever you have new inventory with quick access to new schools, shopping, dining, major highways, and entertainment, buyer’s and agents alike tend to take notice.”
Persimmon Pointe is conveniently located on an unspoiled corner of northwest Olathe at 127th and Hedge Lane, offering buyers an exceptional opportunity to buy new, high quality single-family homes from some of Kansas City’s top builders.
Current inventory consists of four spec homes starting at $349,950. Sallee Development is less than 120 days from completing their four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse Somerset plan featuring a main floor master bedroom, large covered porch and newly designed lower level.
Gabriel Homes is also roughly 120 days to completion on their ever-popular two-story Makenna, and three-car garage Richmond reverse plans. The Makenna plan is a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home displaying a thoughtfully designed open-concept main floor with a large kitchen island and main floor office space. For buyer’s looking for a main level master bedroom, Gabriel Homes also has their four-bedroom, three-bathroom Richmond nearing completion, with a second at foundation stage.
With inventory at their current stages, call now as there is still a small window where buyers can go to contract and still have time to add their personal touches.
“We have had lots of buyers who want to find their dream home in Olathe, but they don’t want to pay upwards of $400,000 for new construction,” said Sinclair. “There are not that many places left in Johnson County, especially as Olathe continues to grow, where they can find such high quality homes for these more moderate prices.”
Community amenities include a private pool, and a cabana. The pedestrian friendly area also fosters a sense of community with the neighbors who, due to the diverse floor plans offered here, are a nice mix of young families, move-up buyers, empty nesters, and retirees.
Resident students are able to walk to new, highly-rated Olathe District schools. Located immediately south of the community is Prairie Center Elementary. Mission Trail Middle School is less than a mile west, and just one-mile south of Persimmon Pointe on Santa Fe and Hedge Lane, a new state-of-the-art Olathe high school campus is nearing completion and scheduled to open for the 2017-2018 school year.
“The impending opening of the new high school is really driving traffic to this part of Olathe,” said Sinclair. “We have people buying here from as far away as Basehor, Leavenworth, Gardener, and Leawood because in those places they are having a hard time finding something in this price point with such a high level of quality construction and upscale interior and exterior amenities.”
Moreover, the community affords families a variety of opportunities to enjoy some of the best public parks and recreational facilities in Johnson County. Hundreds of acres of parkland and conservation areas in the vicinity ensure that life at Persimmon Pointe will never be far from nature’s doorstep.
“We are proud of what this community has to offer,” deMenocal said. “Persimmon Pointe is one of the few places in Johnson County where buyers still can find new moderately priced single-family homes, and with land values and building costs on the rise it could be one of the last.” As the community is in its final push to completion, limited opportunities to build remain. There are only two walkout lots, priced at $53,950, left for custom build jobs. PersimmonPointe.com invites everyone interested in purchasing a new home to act quickly on these incredible deals, and to discover this hidden gem of Olathe.
Persimmon Pointe
Prices: From the mid $300,000s.
Directions: Kansas 7 to Santa Fe/135th Street, west to Hedge Lane, North to 127th Street, then west to the entrance on Stonecrest.
Hours: Available by appointment
Contact: Crosby deMenocal or Nicole Sinclair at 913-202-0073.
Web: PersimmonPointe.com
