Rodrock Development unveils The Mill at Riverstone in coveted Overland Park

Overland Park has long been lauded as an ideal place to call home. Money magazine listed it at No. 29 on its top 50 places to live in 2016 – and the city has landed on the publication’s list since 2006. Various parenting, financial, and cultural websites have all also ranked the city among their top spots to set down roots.
Understandably, such a highly coveted city would have few opportunities left for buyers to build the home of their dreams. So it’s absolutely thrilling that Rodrock Development has a brand new community, The Mill at Riverstone, perfectly positioned at 183rd and Quivira in the nation’s top-selling Overland Park.
“The first phase of this gorgeous community has just opened, to some considerable fanfare,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors. “With approximately 200 homesites, The Mill at Riverstone will offer some amazingly beautiful walk-out lots along city park ground.”
“Featured builders Hilmann Home Building and James Engle Custom Homes are breaking ground on their newest model-home creations in February,” Brenda adds. “These trusted builders are among the finest in the Kansa City area and have been mainstays in Rodrock communities for years. Our focus is on creating a destination community rather than merely a typical southern Johnson county residential subdivision!”
And the land is absolutely picturesque – with rolling acreage and ample cul-de-sacs and green space. Forty-one lots are available in the first phase of this coveted community. There are a variety of homesites, including level, daylight, and walkouts priced, on average, at $105,900. The Mill at Riverstone will boast 1.5-story, reverse, and two-story plans, with prices ranging from $450,000 to the mid-$500,000.
The second phase will include the neighborhood pool and clubhouse. As with most Rodrock developments, such amenities serve as the heart of the community – a gathering place for friends and family that fosters countless hours of fun. A child-friendly zero-entry pool, changing cabanas, playground, picnic areas, and paved trails ensure that the neighborhood will be active and maintain its value.
And the Mill of Riverstone will have a truly unique clubhouse, as it will have the appearance of an old mill (staying true to the development’s name), complete with running water and pond.
“It will be so charming,” says Brenda. “Not only with the clubhouse boast workout facilities, it will also have space for parties and other gatherings. Given how lovely the building will be, we’re confident the clubhouse will be a community favorite.”
As well, Darol Rodrock’s groundbreaking Moms’ Council will be active in Riverstone. An array of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including spring egg hunts, Memorial Day pool-opening parties, July 4th bike-a-thons, outdoor movie nights, and pumpkin-carving contests. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features huge Belgian draft horses pulling wagons down luminary-lit streets. Santa even comes to visit, talking to each child within the community.
These gatherings help new neighbors have fun, but they also build a strong sense of community and help provide families – and importantly children – a safe place to grow up. And it’s a difference that resonates deeply with residents.
Another selling point is that The Mill at Riverstone is in the nationally rated Blue Valley School District, feeding into Stillwell Elementary, Aubrey Bend Middle School, and Blue Valley Southwest High School. The award-winning district is one of the largest in the Kansas City Metro and has more than 22,000 students, spread across 34 campuses. With a mission of “unprecedented academic success and unparalleled personal growth for every student,” Blue Valley’s strong schools are a draw for families all over the area.
In fact, all five Blue Valley high schools were named to the Washington Post’s 2015 most challenging high schools list, Newsweek’s 2014 top public high schools list and The Daily Beast’s 2014 list of America’s top high schools.
Top-notch schools, some of Kansas City most trusted builders, charming amenities, and gorgeous rolling acreage … all in Overland Park, a top-rated locale to call home. The Mill at Riverstone is truly a discerning homebuyer’s dream come true. Rodrock Development invites you out to see this incredible community – before this rare opportunity passes by!
For more information, visit Rodrock.com/the-mill-at-riverstone.
Rodrock Development
On the web: Rodrock.com
