Buyers attracted to luxury living, location at Terrybrook Farms

Terrybrook Farms, a much-anticipated Johnson County homes community, unveiled eight stunning model homes in its three distinct neighborhoods late 2016. Maple Ridge, Stone Creek and The Enclave comprise the premier Julian-Rodrock Homes Community, offering discerning buyers an unprecedented choice to purchase or build a home to enhance their lifestyle.
Attracted to the area’s topography, privacy and contemporary amenities, homebuyers are eager to choose an ideal site in a community envisioned by Don Julian and Brian Rodrock — names synonymous with innovation, building signature family homes and delivering concierge customer service.
Terrybrook Farms leverages the experience and financial strength of two of Kansas City’s top builders and developers. With prices ranging from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million, the Julian-Rodrock Homes Community is situated in the acclaimed Blue Valley School District and is Johnson County’s first master plan community since 2008.
Don Julian, founder and president of Don Julian Builders, and third-generation builder and developer Brian Rodrock, founder and chief executive officer of Rodrock Homes, realized their combined passion for developing and building originated from the same playbook.
“We exchanged ideas about what a community could look like on Terrybrook’s prime swath of land,” Julian said. “Although his family’s long history in Kansas City of providing quality homes in outstanding communities is different from mine, our business ethics, vision and principles align.”
According to Rodrock, it was natural to join forces with Julian, whose company has been a household name in Kansas City for more than 40 years.
“I wanted an opportunity like Terrybrook Farms and to work with Don is a dream come true,” Rodrock said. “This is a community where families will make memories and enjoy an incomparable lifestyle.”
Kent Welch, president of Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch, notes the rapid growth of demand in Terrybrook Farms homes and home sites.
"We’re extremely pleased to see the great start in this beautiful community,” he said. “We anticipated that buyers and real estate professionals would embrace the community design and feel—and it shows with 15 sales already. Having three price points of homes offers unlimited variety to buyers.”
Julian and Rodrock handpicked Kansas City builders to join them at Terrybrook Farms. In the Maple Ridge neighborhood, New Mark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, and Roeser Homes, are building. The Enclave of Terrybrook Farms is open to custom homebuilders with approval and/or invitation by the developers. Builders that have already secured home sites include Jim Larson Custom Homes, Covenant Homes and James Engle Custom Homes, along with Don Julian Builders and Rodrock Homes. Additional lake-view sites are still available in this estate section.
Home begins here. Tanya and Chad Barnes of Olathe, Terrybrook Farms’ first buyer — who moved into their new home in the Maple Ridge neighborhood in December — discovered a community that fit specific requirements.
“We wanted a home site backing to a green space; the layout needed to be a walkout; and we wanted a cul-de-sac,” Tanya Barnes said. “We also wanted a James Engle design.”
Maple Ridge home site number 13 had everything on the couple’s checklist.
“We have two small children and looked extensively in the Blue Valley School District and knew that Julian and Rodrock communities are excellent—quality, integrity and exceptional amenities,” she said.
Five-star amenities. “I’ve sold homes for 28 years,” said Brenda Maier-Haverty, Terrybrook Farms community manager and Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch real estate agent, “and this is the most exciting residential project I’ve ever been involved with—three neighborhoods, exclusive estate lots, an extraordinary amenities package including a clubhouse, resort-style pool and basketball sport court and an intra-community trail system that hooks up to Indian Creek Hike and Bike Trail. Every detail is attended to at Terrybrook Farms.”
“There’s something for every buyer here, from young couples without children to families and empty nesters,” said Jennifer Rich, Terrybrook Farms community manager and Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch real estate agent.
Stephanie Bulcock, a ReeceNichols real estate agent, likes the Julian-Rodrock collaboration that also showcases some of the area’s top builders.
“The multiple price points differentiates Terrybrook Farms from other communities,” she said. “The community is designed to ensure a priceless homeowner experience, from unique qualities within each neighborhood, the builders chosen by the developers and the future amenities for residents.”
Dream community, dream home. Travis and Laura Copus encountered Terrybrook Farms while driving to a baby shower in 2016.
“Although there wasn’t much to see at the time, we liked what we saw,” Travis Copus said. “The location feels secluded but has easy access to the highway and convenience to shopping and dining — and the proximity to elementary and middle schools and Blue Valley Southwest was key.”
After exploring the possibilities at Terrybrook Farms, the Copus’s purchased a cul-de-sac home site that backs up to a lush tree line.
“We’re thrilled to get in on Terrybrook’s ground floor,” Laura Copus said. “One thing Travis and I weren’t willing to compromise on was the home site, and we found the perfect one.”
“We can’t wait to move here in May,” Travis Copus said. “It’s definitely our dream community and dream home.”
