Quick sale is among honest alternative homeselling solutions offered by BrandonBuysKC

For over 12 years, many people throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area have turned to BrandonBuysKC.com for immediate relief from the economic burden of ownership. Whether moving to downsize, accept a new job, inheriting a property, divorce, bankruptcy, or other reason, BrandonBuysKC.com offers a variety of honest alternative home selling solutions.
In addition to seeing an article in the paper about BrandonBuysKC.com, Peggy K. had also been referred to them by a real estate agent. Both “introductions” to the company spoke to her immediately.
“I needed to downsize from my two-story home with a basement into a one-floor space,” she said. “I really did not want to mess with having a ‘real estate agent sale,’ and what I read and heard was that Brandon offered the opportunity for a quick sale.”
Brandon Logan, owner of BrandonBuysKC.com, started the business in 2005 and has extensive real estate experience that allows him to realistically value the homes his company purchases. His business partner, Brett Shelton, joined him in 2009, and together they can offer homeowners the best advice on how to sell their house, even if a cash homebuyer isn’t their best option.
“Homeowners need a buyer they can trust - that’s us,” Logan said. “They don’t need a national company that just puts their house into a formula to make a low-ball offer. They need to sell but want someone to help them make the best decision. We offer honest solutions for local sellers.”
After touring a house, Logan usually makes an offer within 24 hours and since the company pays cash, the seller can avoid going through a more conventional selling process, and often close within as little as a week.
The company’s flexibility in numerous areas was another thing that was attractive to Peggy.
“I was worried that if I had sold through a real estate agent, I would have had to have left [the home] in better condition, and I didn’t know how I was going to do that,” she recalled. “Brandon told me that I didn’t have to get rid of anything I didn’t want. I could just leave it and he would take care of it.”
Working around her moving date was another bonus, in that Peggy’s situation was tied to when she could move. “I had to change my moving date four times because the new apartment I was moving into was being built and not ready,” she said. “Brandon was fantastic! Whatever I needed he went along with it, and it really worked out.”
For those with a home that may need some cosmetic or more extensive work, BrandonBuysKC.com can handle that as well.
“Most buyers don’t want to buy a house and then work on it,” said Logan. “Today’s buyers want a move-in-ready house, but the repairs can be very expensive, especially if the seller does not have a background in construction or design. That’s why it’s so important to make the right repairs. It’s not an easy process and mistakes can be very costly.”
Shelton, who possesses extensive expertise in accounting and remodeling, notes that many houses are unsellable because they won’t pass inspections due to things like the need to remove asbestos tile or lead paint, or wiring and plumbing that is not up to code. But they can take care of all of that for the seller.
“Because we know the Kansas City area real estate market and local home values, we can use our own local construction company to do the renovation, and all of the money generated by buying, renovating and reselling the homes stays in Kansas City,” Shelton said. “These advantages allow us to pay more than our competitors.”
Regardless of the location of the homes that they buy, the key to Logan and Shelton’s success is that they really care about the sellers.
“We understand that the home selling process can be a stressful one, but it doesn’t have to be,” explained Logan. “It’s definitely not a ‘one-size fits all’ type of process. There are real people behind every home’s façade, and our goal is to treat them all with dignity and compassion in helping them choose the right options that suit their particular needs.”
Those who want to sell their home may visit the website BrandonBuysKC.com and fill out the form, or they may call Brandon Logan at 816-582-8100.
