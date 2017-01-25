Want to sell your home ‘as is’ in as little as three days? Kansas City homesellers love Archway Homes

With roots in the Kansas City community for more than 40 years, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes has achieved great success buying homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And they can buy them quickly, in as little as three days for cash, in their “as-is” condition.
“One of the advantages of working with us is that our ability to buy your home quickly alleviates the often painful and stressful selling process,” said Jon. “By selling to us ‘as is,’ that means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, have the home ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer to come along, wait even longer for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs.”
The ability to sell quickly to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous Kansas City area homeowners who needed to move because of illness, downsizing, job transfer, facing foreclosure, or other reason in which they decided not to go through, the traditional home selling process.
S. Lee was moving to Florida, had never sold a home before, and was a little unsure about the process.
“I just wanted to do a quick sale so I didn’t have to go through listing with an agent, showing the home, and all of that,” Lee said. “That’s why I chose to go with a company like Archway Homes (because) they were local hometown people, and that appealed to me.”
According to Lee, whether you want to, or have to sell your home, most people have a personal attachment to it and don’t want to sell it to just anybody. “I felt that Jon and Stacy both had integrity and were honest and knowledgeable,” she said. “Jon made me feel very comfortable, he was very easy to work with, and any questions I had he was able to answer. That was important to me.”
Before making a decision, Lee also contacted two other home buying companies and unfortunately did not have a great experience. Lee’s situation is unfortunately very common, said the Bichelmeyers, who have worked with many sellers over the years that have been frustrated and disillusioned by trying to sell their properties.
Pat Timson, had recently lost her husband and decided it was time to move forward.
After receiving an offer from Archway Homes, Timson also contacted a real estate agent for a second opinion about listing and selling her home. “But I decided to go through Jon because they pay all closing costs, and there are no inspectors,” she said.
“Jon was extremely patient with me … he understood that I was going through some pretty hard times, and he sat and listened to me. I felt no pressure at all to sell my house,” Timson shared.
In addition to working directly with homeowners, Archway Homes can also work with an owner’s real estate agent to ensure a smooth process that benefits everyone. Jim Wilson, team leader of Jim Wilson & Associates with ReeceNichols, worked with the Bichelmeyers on two of his listings.
One was a rental house owned by Wilson’s mother. “This house needed work and would have been difficult to sell because it wouldn’t have passed inspections,” Wilson said. “I checked with several different companies that buy houses ‘As Is,’ and Archway Homes gave me the best value.”
“It was an easy process that took about a day,” said Wilson. “Jon is realistic in the prices he offers. He knows the market, what a home is worth ‘As Is,’ and what it will be worth after it’s renovated. (And) he can offer a higher value because he has his own team of people that do the renovations.”
If 2017 is the year you want — or need — to sell your home, real estate professionals, Archway Homes may be able to help.
