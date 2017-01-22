Local builder offers new, exclusive floor plans in Lee’s Summit

The start of a new year is always an ideal time to make big announcements. And now, a truly remarkable opportunity awaits buyers in the market for beautifully built homes, a coveted location and exemplary amenities — all in a price range designed with affordability in mind. That enviable combination is available at Kensington Farms in Lee’s Summit, which now exclusively features all-new floor plans designed by Kansas City-based builder Inspired Homes.
Located to the south and west of the intersection of Missouri 150 and 291 highways, Kensington Farms is ideally situated to offer residents convenient access to shops, services and the bustling Interstate 435 and 470 employment corridors. Yet despite close proximity to several highways, Kensington Farms is enveloped in 74 acres of green space, creating a lush backdrop and just enough seclusion to make Kensington Farms feel like a peaceful retreat.
Inside the community, prospective buyers can select from a new, exclusive selection of floor plans that include ranch and two-story layouts. The new portfolio includes:
▪ The Merryvale: A two-story home with three bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms and 1,837 square feet of living space.
▪ The Montelana: A 1,904-square-foot ranch home with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an optional third bathroom.
▪ The Pecota: A two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch home that offers 1,760 square feet of living space and an optional third bathroom.
▪ The Saddleback: A two-story, 2,114-square-foot home with three bedrooms and 2+ bathrooms.
▪ The Storybook: A 2,466-square-foot two-story home with four bedrooms and 2+ bathrooms.
▪ The Westbrook: A three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch home with 1,505 square feet of living space.
▪ The Whitehall: A 1,801-square-foot ranch home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
To explore each floor plan and view new color elevations, visit www.Inspired-Homes .com. These new plans are part of Inspired Homes’ new design series that includes an expanded kitchen/mudroom entry, command centers, oversized pantries and spacious master bathrooms. Select two-story floor plans also include loft space in the home’s upper level, an ideal spot for a playroom or kid-friendly hangout without the added cost of building and finishing a lower level.
Each floor plan was carefully developed using a combination of the Inspired Homes team’s extensive experience, as well as feedback from homeowners to create inviting layouts designed for optimal efficiency and livability.
“We’re focused on buyer needs,” said Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes. “We don’t want to make the market — we want to serve the market.”
That commitment to the market couldn’t come at a better time as Lee’s Summit continues to show increased home-buying activity. The city itself was ranked by Money magazine as one of the “100 Best Cities to Live In in the United States.” And at Kensington Farms, homeowners can take full advantage of an enviable location that’s served by the award-winning Raymore-Peculiar School District, one of many reasons why Kensington Farms has become a popular choice for young families.
The community’s affordability is another compelling factor that continues to drive brisk interest from prospective buyers. Homes at Kensington Farms are priced from the low $200,000s, affordability that again reinforces Inspired Homes’ commitment to its buyers and ensuring they have a thoughtfully designed, quality-built home in an appealing location served by strong schools. And within the community, homeowners have access to inviting amenities that include a swimming pool and playground, making Kensington Farms a coveted destination for prospective buyers.
The new floor plan launch not only gives homeowners a fresh, exciting selection to choose from when purchasing in Kensington Farms; it also gives them a chance to see the Inspired Homes team’s expertise in action. The local builder and developer has built more than 5,000 homes in various markets throughout the U.S. and prides itself on offering one dedicated point of contact for homeowners, ensuring the building process proceeds smoothly.
“We offer a dedicated, full-time project manager in each community, which is unique to the market,” Lipschutz said. “That offers numerous benefits to our buyers, including superior quality and a timely construction schedule.”
To learn more about Inspired Homes and Kensington Farms, visit www.Inspired-Homes.com. And make plans to visit the community and experience all that Kensington Farms and Inspired Homes have to offer. Your dream home is waiting!
Kensington Farms
Prices: From the low $200,000s
Directions: Interstate 49 south to Missouri 150 E. Turn right on Pryor Road, left on E. 155th St./E. Cass Jackson Road, right on Ward Road and right on N. Fenwick. Follow to the model home on the right.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday and by appointment
Contact: Whitney O’Reilly, 816-686-1579
