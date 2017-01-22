Rodrock Development unveils the unsurpassed new Sundance Ridge

After tirelessly working for well over a year, Darol Rodrock and his team are thrilled to unveil what is shaping up to be its finest development yet: Overland Park’s Sundance Ridge. Darol’s largest and most exceptional community to date, Sundance Ridge is located at 175th Street, east of Mission Road to State Line.
Sundance Ridge will be comprised of three different communities: Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing, with homes ranging from $450,000 to more than $1 million. Carved out of truly breathtaking terrain, the community is marked by rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. Darol proudly believes it’s “absolutely the most beautiful piece of ground in Overland Park. Nothing compares.”
Fittingly, the team at Rodrock Development has let their imaginations run wild, planning an array of jaw-dropping amenities, the likes of which no other local developer offers. A simply stunning entry monument will greet homeowners. This one-of-a-kind signature statement will include $1 million worth of fountains and bronze wildlife statues, as well a stone pillars and decorative fencing that will border all three neighborhoods.
A 4,000-square-foot clubhouse mimics the appearance of a Montana ski lodge, perfectly situated on rolling acreage, amidst lush landscaping. The $4 million dollar clubhouse will offer conference rooms, a stately fireplace, inviting bar, the “Eagles Nest” smoking room, and a common area overlooking a beautiful valley. An indoor gymnasium (with a seating capacity for 300 and stage for community events), state-of-the-art workout facilities (with trainers), indoor track, basketball court, climbing wall, and spa (for manicures, pedicures, and massages) will complete this outstanding compound. A concierge will be on hand to coordinate spa treatments, community get-togethers — such as organized family dinners — and more.
A total of three pools — including an Olympic-sized and a zero-entry pool with splash pads and fountains — and playgrounds, picnic areas, and some 3.5 miles of paved jogging trails make the most of this beautiful piece of land, encouraging activity and neighborhood gatherings. A unique community greenhouse will enable homeowners to grow their own produce, while a campground for children (complete with their own log-cabin clubhouse!) will provide countless hours of fun and adventure. Possible future plans also include a drive-thru grocery and other timesaving, errand-easing amenities.
And as with his other beloved communities, Darol will include one of his largest Moms’ Councils within Sundance Ridge. Darol’s Councils plan a wide variety of seasonal parties and gatherings, including Halloween parties, Fourth of July bike parades, and the family favorite horse-drawn holiday carriage rides through decorated neighborhood streets, complete with a visit with Santa. These gatherings foster friendships, families, and a lifetime of memories.
This, the grandest of Darol’s developments, will include a range of homebuilding possibilities. Both Big Sky and Red Fox Run will be open to superior outside builders (with one furnished model and a sales office in both neighborhoods), while Archers Landing will likely be a closed community. Overall, Sundance Ridge is slated to have approximately 750 homes on gorgeous, heavily treed home sites. Building permits should be available come spring/summer of 2016. Homes will start in the $400’s and go up.
Sundance Ridge has been in the planning stages for years and has challenged the Rodrock Development team to think “bigger and better” than ever before. This is not your typical subdivision. Rather, it’s a dream destination for families, a truly one-of-a-kind neighborhood that offers the finest in community living.
“Darol has painstakingly planned a destination like no other,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “At every turn, he’s planned the thoughtful details that transform a neighborhood into a true community. This is a development that will forever change how people view residential real-estate developments. Not only are builders clamoring to be a part of this one-of-a-kind community, the Blue Valley School District has plans for a state-of-the-art elementary school within the neighborhood!”
Agents, homebuilders, and homebuyers alike are truly excited now that the secret is out about Rodrock Developments’ exhilarating new plans. As with all Rodrock communities, the location and its builders have been thoroughly vetted to ensure homeowners not only have the home of their dreams but also an investment that’s protected in value for this and the next generation. Darol’s lifelong goal is to build better communities, and Sundance Ridge more than delivers.
For more information, visit Rodrock.com/Sundance-Ridge.
Rodrock Development
On the web: Rodrock.com/Sundance-Ridge
Comments