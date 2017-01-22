Experienced Team Mall hosts four open houses throughout the city

With a collective knowledge in the marketing of residential resale, new construction, urban condos, and investment properties, the five members of Team Mall closed out 2016 with a flurry of sales in the fast-moving Kansas City real estate market. With a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) Designation, a Five Star Real Estate Agent, and fluency in three languages, the team is equipped to represent clients on both sides of the State Line and in all stages of life.
Andrew and Nicole Mall, Darren Taylor, Ellen Vap and Sandy Zander have over 35 years of real estate experience and today, four of Team Mall’s listings from the urban core to Overland Park will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.
Vap will host visitors at the team’s penthouse-level condo at Wallstreet Tower. This spectacular 16th floor condo is situated in the heart of downtown, within walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment in the Power & Light and Crossroads Art Districts. The two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom condo, listed at $339,900, features high vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, an elegant fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closet spaces, fresh interior paint and a 50 percent tax abatement until 2030. Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, fitness center, rooftop pool, garage parking and more.
Nicole Mall and the team’s newest member, Sandy Zander, will showcase a new single-family listing in Overland Park. Listed at $219,000, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 5415 W. 99th St. offers over 2,600 square feet and has been recently updated to include beautiful hardwood floors and granite counter tops. The master bathroom features granite tile floors and a marble walk-in shower. Newer appliances, including HVAC and a water heater, make this home an excellent choice for buyers.
Zander hails from a family of property developers, and as a degreed architect works to match her clients’ personalities to the properties she selects. She is multilingual and is eager to assist the Spanish and French speaking communities.
At One Park Place, Andrew Mall will show an elegant corner condo on the 12th floor. Recently reduced to $575,000, this home includes two bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, and nearly 3,000 square feet of living space. Its views of downtown are complemented by a gas fireplace with a granite surround and windows spanning 10 feet in height. The large master suite includes a walk-in closet and a luxury en-suite bathroom with dual vanity granite counter tops, a glass-enclosed shower and soaker tub. The kitchen features granite countertops, a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, a storage pantry and a breakfast bar with room for seating.
The building’s 20,000 square feet of amenities include an outdoor space complete with a furnished patio, swimming pool, whirlpool and a BBQ area that plays host to gatherings year-round.
The lobby level houses amenities including a temperature-controlled wine cellar with private lockers and a tasting room, a chic demonstration kitchen, wet bar and entertaining area. Year-round amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and a yoga and Pilates studio. The whirlpool spa, sauna, indoor lap pool and massage room give owners the opportunity to belong to a gym without leaving the comfort of home.
Taylor’s listing in the Greenlease Cadillac building boasts beautiful views of downtown from its third floor space and is within walking distance to Martini Corner, Crown Center, Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
Historic charm and modern design collide with traditional loft elements like brick walls and high ceilings. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo affords more than 1,500 square feet of living space. Listed at $384,900, the new owners will inherit two garage parking stalls and one storage unit. The building’s tax abatement, in place through 2031, saves homeowners thousands.
Hardwood floors are found throughout, and its gourmet kitchen features maple cabinetry, a four-burner gas range, wine refrigerator, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An oversized granite kitchen island provides abundant prep space and seating. A large master bedroom and en-suite bathroom include a whirlpool tub, oversized shower with double showerheads, spacious vanity with dual under mount sinks and granite countertops. An expansive walk-in closet, designed and installed by Kansas City Closets, offers storage and dressing areas not typically found in boutique buildings. A second bedroom, with Murphy bed, can also be used as an office. The outdoor terrace, accessible from the main living and dining area, is a coveted feature of this condo, allowing natural light to fill the rooms and providing homeowners a relaxing reprieve.
Team Mall
▪ One Park Place
700 West 31st St.
▪ Wallstreet Towers
1101 Walnut
▪ Greenlease Cadillac
2929 McGee
Contact: 913-238-1662, Andrew@mallsellskc.com, www.mallsellskc.com
Comments