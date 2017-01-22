Development underway at Meadowbrook Park, offering luxury living, custom design in Prairie Village

For decades, Prairie Village has maintained its reputation as one of the most highly sought-after communities in the Kansas City area. With its amazing shopping and dining options, great schools and close proximity to the area’s arts and entertainment offerings, homebuyers have watched closely for the opportunity to reside in this pristine area.
Now, buyers in search of luxury living, custom design and new construction within Prairie Village will find it all at Meadowbrook Park.
Situated on the former Meadowbrook Country Club property at 95th and Nall in Prairie Village, the development of Meadowbrook Park is currently underway and offers a wealth of amenities. VanTrust Real Estate, LLC is working with five exclusive luxury builders to offer a variety of exciting residential options, including single-family homes in a gated community, twin villas and luxury apartments.
The single-family homes will be designed and built for exclusive, upscale living, quality craftsmanship and the highest attention to detail. Located in the gated Reserve neighborhood at Meadowbrook Park, these homes offer the utmost in privacy as well as maintenance-provided services. Buyers of the single-family home lots can choose from one of four exclusive builders: Holthaus Building Inc., RM Standard Construction, Ambassador Construction Company Inc. and Lambie Custom Homes. Tom French Construction is the exclusive builder of the twin villas residences, located in Parkside and The Reserve.
“We are extremely excited about the relationship we have established with this exclusive group of luxury builders,” said Dave Harrison, president of VanTrust Real Estate, LLC. “All of them are well-respected for their attention to detail and quality craftsmanship and have long histories of building beautiful homes in Kansas City.”
Holthaus Building Inc. brings more than 20 years of experience in the Kansas City custom home market. Jay Holthaus provides homeowners with a personalized, hands-on design experience to meet individual needs and lifestyles. Holthaus Building partners with the area's most talented architects, designers and craftsmen to provide exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Holthaus Building's original, inventive floor plans are more than just aesthetically appealing; they offer functional design, energy efficiency and integration of the latest technology.
RM Standard takes pride in every home they build. Crafting custom residences has been at the core of their business since 1972 and the art of building is their passion. As the builder, they thrive in the diverse roles of collaborator, craftsman and conductor. Their team’s commitment to quality, customer service, teamwork, and craftsmanship are instrumental in ensuring the delivery of a final product of unsurpassed quality.
Ambassador Construction has specialized in building creative, quality, one-of-a-kind homes throughout the Greater Kansas City area since 1975, accumulating numerous local and national awards along the way. They believe in blending proper techniques with authentic materials to ensure the integrity of each Ambassador home. They offer hands-on, individual attention and strive to translate lifestyles and dreams into reality.
Quality craftsmanship, functional creativity and personal satisfaction are what you feel as you step into a Lambie Custom Home. Respected as one of the top builders in the Kansas City area since 1978, Lambie Custom Homes won numerous awards locally and nationally for building some of the most exclusive subdivisions and has carved out a niche for itself in the highly competitive upper bracket homes market.
Since 1978, Tom French has been designing and building custom homes and maintenance-provided communities in the Kansas City area. With a longstanding reputation as one of Kansas City’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French Homes offers award-winning designs and quality craftsmanship to develop communities for every lifestyle.
With reservations currently underway, buyers may choose from 53 single-family lots and 70 twin-villa lots. In addition to approximately 3.75 miles of walking trails, residents will enjoy the serene setting of the 84-acre park, three stocked ponds and mature trees that are preserved as part of the Master Plan. Thoughtfully-designed courtyards and parklettes will be featured throughout Parkside and Reserve neighborhoods, incorporating green spaces throughout.
Fully maintained lawn and landscaping services ensure that homes stay beautifully maintained all year long. Additional amenities are vast and include a private community pool located in the Reserve neighborhood for all Reserve and Parkside neighborhood residents to enjoy.
Johnson County Park and Recreation District anticipates the opening of Meadowbrook Park in mid-2018, however, Meadowbrook Parkway and the interior streets will be accessible for interested buyers to drive through the property and experience the rolling terrain and vision for all that Meadowbrook Park has to offer.
Meadowbrook Park
Prices: Starting in the $700,000s
Location: Located in the heart of Prairie Village between Somerset and 95th Street from Roe to Nall
Hours: For site visits, contact Teresa Hoffman with ReeceNichols Realtors at 913-800-0232 (single-family residences and homesites) and Sharon Barry or Sheri Dyer-Shaw with ReeceNichols Realtors at 913-333-1313 (twin-villa residence and homesites).
Website: www.liveinmeadowbrook.com
