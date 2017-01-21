Honest, alternative home selling solutions offered by BrandonBuysKC.com

Whether moving to accept a new job, relocating into a particular school district, inheriting a property, divorce, or downsizing, there are many reasons for making a move. For all of these reasons, and more, BrandonBuysKC.com has the expertise to get the job done.
BrandonBuysKC.com offers a variety of solutions for homeowners needing immediate relief from the economic burden of home ownership.
Brandon Logan, owner of BrandonBuysKC.com, started the business in 2005 and has extensive real estate experience that allows him to realistically value the homes his company purchases. Brett Shelton, who joined him in 2009, possesses expertise in accounting and remodeling. Together, they are able to offer homeowners the best advice on how to sell their house, even if a cash homebuyer isn’t their best option.
“Homeowners need a buyer they can trust - that’s us,” Logan said. “They don’t need a national company that just puts their house into a formula to make a low-ball offer. They need to sell but want someone to help them make the best decision. We offer honest solutions for local sellers.”
After touring a house, Logan usually makes an offer within 24 hours and since the company pays cash, the seller can avoid going through a more conventional selling process, and often close within as little as a week.
Andrea Benoit, a Sr. Mortgage Consultant with Executive Lending Group LLC., has worked with numerous clients on the sale of their homes, and is very familiar with the conventional buying and selling process. But when tasked with assisting a relative who had to sell due to medical conditions that required them to seek other living arrangements, she contacted BrandonBuysKC.com.
“I was referred to Brandon by a real estate agent, after showing her the property to potentially list for sale,” recalled Benoit. “The extensive amount of work that would be needed to sell the home, although expected, was not an option for my family member. And I felt that working with him was the best for this situation.”
After meeting with Benoit and touring the home, Logan made them an offer within 3 days and let the family choose a closing date that worked best for them, so that they had time to move everything they wanted from the home.
“BrandonBuysKC.com offers advantages that national companies cannot,” Shelton said, “because we know the Kansas City area real estate market and local home values, we use our own local construction company to do the renovation and all of the money generated by buying, renovating and reselling the homes stays in Kansas City. These advantages allow us to pay more than our competitors.”
When asked how she felt Brandon handled her particular situation Benoit responded, “Great! I would highly recommend them!”
According to Logan, most buyers don’t want to buy a house and then work on it. Today’s buyers want a move-in-ready house, but the repairs can be very expensive, especially if the seller does not have a background in construction or design.
“It’s very important to make the right repairs even if the repairs are only cosmetic,” Logan explained. “I’ve seen good people make expensive mistakes updating or rehabbing their home, either from hiring bad contractors to something as simple as picking out the wrong colors. It’s not an easy process and mistakes can be very costly.”
For those facing foreclosure or a short sale, Logan points out that his background as a real estate agent for banks is especially helpful to homeowners.
“I have experience working with banks in those situations,” he said. “If you know someone going through hard times and about to lose their home, have them call me as soon as possible. We can help them avoid foreclosure and get them a fresh start in life.”
Those who want to sell their home may visit the website BrandonBuysKC.com and fill out the form, or they may call Brandon Logan at 816-582-8100.
BrandonBuysKC.com
Contact: Brandon Logan, 816-582-8100.
Web: BrandonBuysKC.com
Comments