Plan now for spring move-ins, outdoor living

This time of year, it seems as if the cold, dreary days of winter are endless. Yet warmer weather will be here before we know it. And that’s why now is the ideal time to consider a new home with the outdoor living space that will help you savor the sunshine.
Before you start planning an outdoor kitchen or selecting patio furniture, the first (crucial) step is to select an idyllic homesite that will provide a scenic backdrop for your outdoor living space. Two of Prieb Homes’ new home communities in Shawnee – Estates of Highland Ridge and its sister community, Highland Ridge Crossing – offer a variety of enviable homesites. Choose a lush treed homesite, for example, or a spacious walkout location. Generously sized 17,000-square-foot homesites offer ample room for outdoor living space, or quiet cul-de-sac locations are perfect for just the right amount of serenity and seclusion.
Several appealing homesites are available for prospective buyers who want to work with the Prieb Homes team to create a custom-built home. We offer an array of floor plans named for and designed in the spirit of our children. Some of these floor plans are also under construction as speculative homes, an ideal option for prospective buyers eager to meet a faster move-in timeline.
In the Estates of Highland Ridge, the Niko floor plan is under construction on a large daylight homesite. The two-story design is one of the company’s largest floor plans and is named for the families’ oldest child. Marti Lilja, Reece Nichols Realtor and one of the Prieb Homes community managers, said the Niko floor plan includes “dramatic features” like stone columns and distressed wood ceiling beams that reflect Niko’s theatrical personality.
There’s no better time than the start of a new year to introduce a new floor plan. The Madison – Prieb Homes’ first 1½-story floor plan – is now available as a completed speculative home in the Estates of Highland Ridge. The homesite backs to trees, providing idyllic views. Inside, an open floor plan is enhanced by a second-floor catwalk that extends the interior’s spacious, airy feel.
Upstairs, a versatile loft space with a Jack and Jill bath can fit a variety of needs, from extra sleeping space to a home office. An additional upstairs bedroom includes a private bath, and the upper level also includes a large storage room. The home’s main level includes an inviting master suite complete with a master closet and attached utility room. A two-story stone fireplace is the centerpiece of the open living room, complete with built-in bookcases and prime views of the tree line. Outside, a covered patio is a welcoming spot to enjoy the picturesque surroundings. The home is located at 5136 Meadow Lark Drive and priced at $438,950.
A second Madison floor plan is under construction on a large daylight homesite. And for buyers who covet treed views, three speculative homes remain that all back to trees.
Ample opportunities to enjoy outdoor living also await in Highland Ridge Crossing. Three daylight homesites and two walk-out homesites each offer speculative homes under construction, and an additional four homes are available that are each located on quiet cul-de-sac homesites. Brisk sales are expected to continue in the coming weeks, and interested buyers are encouraged to stop by the communities for details and an opportunity to tour the model homes.
Thanks to an appealing Shawnee location that’s close to De Soto schools, as well as floor plans designed with families in mind, the Estates of Highland Ridge and its sister community, Highland Ridge Crossing, have proven to be a popular destination for families with school-age children. Elementary students go to Belmont Elementary just down the street, followed by the newly built Mill Creek Middle School and Mill Valley High School.
Residents are also just a short drive away from an abundance of restaurants and retail. Nearby access to Kansas 7 makes travel throughout the Kansas City metro area convenient. And inside the Estates of Highland Ridge, residents have access to amenities that include an inviting swimming pool complete with ample seating and a clubhouse.
Just think – instead of wishing the winter weeks away, you could be counting the days until you move into your new home and host your first outdoor gathering of the season. If you’re ready to kick off spring in your new home, all of us at Prieb Homes are excited to help make it happen.
Estates of Highland Ridge
and Highland Ridge Crossing
Prices: From the upper $300,000s
Sales office: 23608 W. 51st Terrace, Shawnee.
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment
Contact: 913-709-1415
