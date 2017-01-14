J.S. Robinson Fine Homes’ secret to success: A focus on customers

As the J.S. Robinson Fine Homes team prepares for its 30th anniversary, owner Jeff Robinson attributes the company’s longevity and success to its unwavering commitment to customers – and, in particular, a specific customer demographic.
“My mission has been helping families and the conduit to helping families has been through J.S. Robinson Fine Homes,” Robinson said. “Not only do we offer amazing customer service, we’re also committed to taking care of families.”
After all, the home is at the core of family life: a place to gather, to entertain or to simply relax and enjoy each other’s company. Robinson and his team understand the significance of those moments and work with each client to create a home that’s not only visually appealing, but that also fits their lifestyle and individual needs.
To fully understand J.S. Robinson’s commitment to customers, consider the start of the building process, which is much more than a conversation – it’s a discovery.
“We sit down and really listen to a customer’s big-picture needs,” Robinson said. “We want to figure out what their ultimate goal is. Maybe it’s making memories with their grandchildren, so they want to build a retreat designed with their grandchildren in mind. During this process, we become connected to what we’re trying to accomplish.”
The Smith family – Ryan, Kate, Kenadie and Beckett – immediately noticed Robinson’s focus on and dedication to their home, a memory that stayed with them after they moved in.
“It really came down to the fact that Jeff was so present from the beginning,” said Kate Smith. “I will never forget how pleasantly surprised Ryan and I were when we had a meeting with J.S. Robinson to discuss the customization of the existing plans the company offered. Jeff sat down with drawing paper and a felt marker and went room by room with us, asking us what we were looking for at every turn, offering suggestions and listening to what we wanted, all while ensuring it would work within our budget.”
That singular focus on the customer, so carefully established during initial meetings, extends throughout the homebuilding process.
“From the time we saw the architect’s first drawings until the final closing on our new home, we couldn’t have been more pleased with J.S. Robinson,” said Gene and Penny Rietfors. “Jeff Robinson and his team of professionals took us carefully and patiently through each step of construction. We were impressed with the high quality of the work and the products that went into the building of our home.”
Customer loyalty and referrals have played key roles in J.S. Robinson’s continued success. The company celebrated numerous accomplishments in 2016, including selling the Artisan Home Tour model in south Overland Park, which was showcased during the fall 2015 Artisan Home Tour sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Kansas City.
The company’s in-house Design Center, which opened in 2004, received a complete update in 2016, and showcases what Robinson said are “new and exciting products.” And as a result of continued demand and brisk sales activity, Robinson expanded his team to include a high-level general manager and a new office manager, who join several in-the-field employees.
“We have the strongest team we’ve had in many years, all based on our growth,” Robinson said.
Throughout the last year, Robinson said the company also saw a shift back to its original homebuilding vision.
“We are known for attention to detail in our design,” he said. “We’re the company that people come to when it’s their second-to-last or their last home.”
And that gives Robinson and his team a chance to demonstrate not only their expertise, but also their awareness of changing market trends. Floor plans are designed for optimal efficiency, often with versatile, multipurpose rooms. Robinson said there’s still a “huge emphasis” on kitchens, including functionality enhancing features like a walk-in pantry (or “back kitchen”) with a coffee counter and, in some cases, an additional refrigerator. Lower levels have become a hub for entertaining and recreation, complete with wine cellars. Additionally, exercise or “wellness” rooms are popular.
Now that a new year is here and the busy spring building season underway, prospective buyers have plenty of opportunities to see the J.S. Robinson team at work. Homes are under construction in several Johnson County communities, including:
▪ Bristol Ridge and Bristol Valley, located in Lenexa, is in its final phase. The final plat, Bristol Ridge West, offers a limited number of remaining homesites, as well as a reverse 1½-story Catalina II A floor plan, priced in the mid-$500,000s and under construction on a walkout homesite that backs to trees. The community’s idyllic location offers picturesque scenery near Lake Lenexa and the trails to Shawnee Mission Park, as well as convenient access to groceries, restaurants and the new Lenexa City Center.
▪ Reserve at Manchester Park offers a coveted combination of new home construction in an established neighborhood. The J.S. Robinson team is building 16 homesites in the community, several of which back to an elementary school, community park and playground. Prices at Manchester Park start at $400,000. The Lenexa community is located near the intersection of Prairie Star Parkway and Lone Elm Road.
▪ Ridgestone Meadows, a scenic retreat enveloped by trees and rolling terrain, gives homeowners enviable views from wooded homesites. Prices start in the low $500,000s. The Shawnee community is located just off of Interstate 435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway, which means residents are minutes from shops, services and points of interest throughout the Kansas City metro area. This community is close to Lake Lenexa, which offers walking trails, playgrounds, fishing and boating. Additionally, Ridgestone Meadows is served by the top-ranked De Soto School District, making the community a great choice for families.
J.S. Robinson is also currently building in Brighton’s Landing (Olathe), Arborview (Overland Park), Mills Crossing (Overland Park), Melrose Reserve (Overland Park), and on many homeowners’ acreage sites. See their website for a full listing at JSRobinson.com.
Regardless of which community a prospective buyer chooses, J.S. Robinson customers agree that an exceptional experience awaits.
“We built a modified version of the Essex II floor plan in Park Place, and the process couldn’t have gone better,” said Chuck and Ivy Teater. “The quality of construction is exceptional. We were lucky that we chose the right builder and couldn’t be happier with our home.”
J.S. Robinson Fine Homes
Contact: 913-298-9296
Web: JSRobinson.com
