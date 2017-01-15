Running Horse offers homesites with a view

Treed homesites and one brand new inventory home sit nestled within the growing community of Running Horse, a master-planned community attracting homebuyers interested in a small-town community, but who also desire easy highway access and nearby shopping and entertainment options.
“Increasingly, people are looking for a home that can serve as a place to relax and enjoy time away from the demands of everyday life,” explains Jim Riddle, ReeceNichols agent and Running Horse community manager. “Whether buyers are looking for a home that’s move-in ready or the opportunity to build their dream home on the perfect homesite, we have options available for both. It’s worth visiting Running Horse.”
Nearing completion is the Ashton, a spacious and well-appointed reverse 1.5-story home by Platte County native Matt Ernst of Ernst Brothers Construction.
“Main-floor living has become very popular in the last couple of years,” said Riddle. “Having a master bedroom and the option for either a second bedroom or office on the first floor is essential for those who want to remain in their homes for a while but still have room for guests or grandkids to stay the night. The Ashton offer this plus a nice, open living area on both floors, perfect for get-togethers.”
The Ashton features two bedrooms on the main floor and two in the finished, walkout lower level with at wet bar and ample space for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen appliances, large pantry and granite countertops throughout make the kitchen as luxurious as it is functional. Situated near the community entrance, the location allows for quick highway access and a short drive to all the conveniences of Platte City.
Home prices start in the mid $300,000s.
With a pastoral setting spread over 145 acres, Running Horse is just south of Platte City on Running Horse Road. The community offers residents a swimming pool, playground and paved walking trails that connect to the Prairie Creek Greenway.
In addition to beautiful homesites and family-friendly amenities, a thriving school district and affordable homeowners association dues have made Running Horse one of the best-selling new home communities in Platte County.
Students living in Running Horse attend the recently completed, state-of-the-art Compass Elementary School, Platte City Middle School and Platte County High School.
Running Horse is located near Interstates 29 and 435, putting it within a short commute of Zona Rosa, Village West shopping and entertainment district, downtown Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport.
Residents can easily travel to Johnson and Wyandotte Counties, as well as Fort Leavenworth, making Running Horse a popular place to call home for working professionals and military personnel.
For more than 20 years, Hunt Midwest Residential has been an industry leader in master-planned community development. The Kansas City-based company is owned by Lamar Hunt’s family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. For more information, visit HuntMidwestKC.com or call 816-858-2512.
Running Horse
Prices: Starting in the mid $300,000s.
Location: 16270 NW 123rd St.
Directions: I-435 to 120th Street/D Hwy exit, west to Running Horse Road, north to community entrance.
Hours: By appointment
Contact: Jim Riddle or Heather Duty, 816-858-2512 or Running@ReeceNichols.com
Web: HuntMidwestKC.com
