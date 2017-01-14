Sell your home ‘as is’ in as little as three days

If 2017 is the year you want – or need – to sell your home, real estate professionals, Archway Homes may be able to help. Husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer possess almost 20 years of experience buying homes in all conditions, and does it quickly without the often painful and stressful selling process.
In fact, they can buy your home in as little as three days for cash or close on a future date that fits your current needs. And, you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, have the home ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer to come along, wait even longer for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs. Your home sale transaction is completed quickly and in its “as-is” condition.
“We have lived in the community for over 40 years, and I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” said Jon, a third-generation real estate investor. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. It’s important for people to know that I’ve been investing in our community for my entire adult life.”
For some, selling quickly is necessary for a move to assisted living or due to illness. The latter was the situation involving an older couple who tried a couple of times to sell their house conventionally because they were ready to downsize due to the husband’s poor health.
“Unfortunately, both attempts failed, and the strain of the husband’s health, preparing a house to show to buyers, and putting it on the market was too much,” recalled Stacy. “When the husband’s health worsened, his wife knew she needed to sell quickly and called us.”
The subsequent sale and closing were completed very quickly, working with the couple’s schedule, and they were relieved from the burden on homeownership within days.
In addition to working directly with homeowners, Archway Homes can also work with an owner’s real estate agent to ensure a smooth process that benefits everyone. Jim Wilson, team leader of Jim Wilson & Associates with ReeceNichols, worked with the Bichelmeyers on two of his listings.
One was a rental house owned by Wilson’s mother. “This house needed work and would have been difficult to sell because it wouldn’t have passed inspections,” Wilson said. “I checked with several different companies that buy houses ‘as is,’ and Archway Homes gave me the best value. In fact, Jon gave me a little more than he originally bid to help with the situation.”
Another was a house for a client that needed $10,000 to $20,000 worth of renovations to sell it conventionally. So, Wilson suggested to his client that they call Archway Homes for a faster sale at a price reflecting the amount of work that needed to be done.
“It was an easy process that took about a day,” said Wilson. “Jon is realistic in the prices he offers. He knows the market, what a home is worth ‘as is,’ and what it will be worth after it’s renovated. (And) he can offer a higher value because he has his own team of people that does the renovations.”
Archway Homes buys homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating, and they have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
“Selling a property can be a stressful process, and it is our job to remove the obstacles and complications,” Stacy said. “With us, selling your house as-is never felt this good!”
For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how to “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”
Archway Homes
Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.
Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.
Web: www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how to “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”
