Rodrock Development heats up new year with sales and more

It may be bitterly cold outside, but at Rodrock Development, the pace has been brisk and sales are heating up in its 15 communities. Rodrock & Associates Realtors are gearing up for an even busier spring, and fortunately Rodrock Development is up for the task, rolling out new communities and hosting a Realtor Breakfast in late January to keep area agents up-to-date on exciting industry news.
“We’ve been so pleasantly surprised that the winter – and holiday – slump hasn’t seemed to register much with homebuyers,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors. “Our communities continue to see strong traffic and sales. Contracts in December helped place us well above total sales for the previous year.”
In fact, Olathe’s family favorite Stonebridge Park saw five new sales in December, which is notoriously a quiet month as families focus on the holidays and more.
“December exploded with activity and sales in Stonebridge Park!” says community manager Ed Stephenson. “Homebuyers were eager to pick premium lots for construction of their new homes and many snapped up completed homes before expected price increases come in the spring. But we’re excited for what’s still to come, since we still have a great selection of lots and homes for sale with attractive incentives.”
Neighboring Stonebridge Trails likewise saw an influx of interested homebuyers, despite the bitter temperatures and hectic holiday schedules. And now that the new year has arrived, this family-favorite neighborhood is seeing even more traffic.
“With the holidays behind us, we’re definitely seeing more people,” reports Joe Stephenson, one of the neighborhood’s community managers. “Our seasonal slowdown looks like it’s over in a big way. Even between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we not only saw multiple groups coming to look at homes, these groups came back for second and third looks and were excited and enthusiastic about their home searches. It’s always great to see people come out, and when they come back for another look, we know they really saw all our homes and community have to offer.
“I know I’m excited about 2017, but it’s great to see homebuyers are, too. And, when homebuyers see what our builders have to offer and all they can get in a Rodrock community, I think we’re going to see a lot more people calling Stonebridge Trails home in 2017.”
Still, the Stonebridge communities didn’t divert all of buyers’ interests. Olathe’s Forest View – with its gorgeous vistas – also saw a steady stream of visitors.
“Forest View is heating up,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “We’re beginning to see substantial traffic from our cooperating realtors and their clients looking for homes that can or will be completed within the next several months. While the holidays slowed things down somewhat, the pace has really escalated since the calendar turned. With the slight increase in interest rates, we’re also experiencing a measurable increase in walk-in traffic, weighing the options available and hoping to avoid any additional increases.”
Grayson Place and Arbor Woods, both ideally located in Olathe, have also seen sales surge as 2017 rolled in. Such news is a strong indicator of both the quality product homebuilders have to offer and a continued high demand from buyers.
Both issues will be of paramount interest come Jan. 26, as Rodrock Development hosts another Realtor Breakfast in the Grand Ballroom at the Overland Park Marriott. There, the real-estate forecast will be discussed, and Dayton Moore will serve as an inspiring guest speaker. More than 600 area realtors are expected to be in attendance.
“It’s a fun way to get everyone together and kick off the New Year,” says Brenda. “Major prizes are always given away as a token of appreciation for all of the agents’ ongoing support.”
“The breakfast is incredibly high energy and inspiring,” says Judy Johns of Keller Williams. “Darol expresses gratitude in a huge, huge way. The breakfast is a gathering of great agents and networking on an über level. Darol goes overboard with amazing gift drawings. It’s a lot of fun. And it’s such a win-win working in Darol’s communities, selling in his communities, and seeing how he loves to give back.”
This coming year marks an exciting time for Rodrock Development. There are new communities on the horizon, continued strong sales in Darol’s beloved existing neighborhoods, and a consumer confidence being actively met by stunning homes by some of Kansas City’s most trusted homebuilders.
