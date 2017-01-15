Packing up holiday treasures as well as packing up to move with The Sierra Group

Aaaah! Take a breath! The holiday season has come and gone, and the family treasures have been stored away for another year.
As comforting it was to be with family and friends, it may have also been apparent that now is the time for mom and/or dad, other relatives, or perhaps even yourself, to start thinking about packing up to begin the downsizing process.
“Sometimes during the holidays, family members begin to notice some of the not-so-subtle changes in their relatives, from their mobility, to their hearing or sight, memory or ability to take care of the house where they live,” said Ben Souchek, a principal with The Sierra Group, LLC. “These things can be a signal that it is time to take action to help them make the decision to move to someplace easier to take care of, or where they can get assistance and be safer.”
As daunting a task as this may seem, it doesn’t have to be. That is one reason Souchek wrote, “The Secrets to Downsizing,” which provides great information for anyone thinking of downsizing, whether or not they have done it before.
The Sierra Group’s fully-integrated, personal, customizable, buy, sell and downsize concierge services cover a wide array of features. These include buying your home “as-is” with private funds for a fair price, without commissions or closing costs, on the date of the seller’s choosing; taking care of any needed repairs; allowing sellers to leave behind anything they can’t or do not want to take with them; and moving flexibility.
“I've been in the business for more than 19 years, and in that time, I’ve learned that helping people sell their homes, downsize, and move can be exciting, but the task loses its luster, particularly if you don’t have anyone to give you good sage advice on the proper steps to take,” explained Souchek.
Following are several steps Souchek said can go a long way when it comes time to start packing your things:
-- Make a pros-and-cons list of the top three properties that you are most interested in moving into, considering which communities are the most viable and which might be more difficult.
-- “Consult with family, friends, and call us here at Home Downsizing Solutions for professional advice on how to sell your home,” said Souchek. “Whatever you are dealing with – finding help moving your belongings, or needing to leave your belongings in your home while the house sells – we have a solution for you. Don’t try to do everything on your own.”
-- Downsizing usually means moving into a residence with less space, so note ahead of time the essential items you want to take with you and the things you might want to sell or donate.
“It’s critical that people have access to the resources that will make any buying or selling process as easy as possible,” Souchek said. “Every buyer and seller is different, so we address our concern for the individual by visiting with our clients, learning about their goals, and how we can tailor every aspect of the process to fit their needs.”
For example, Gordon & Mrs. H. had this to say about their experience with the company: “As Gordon and I embark on a new phase in our lives we have Ben & Sierra Group to thank for this blessing. We have sold three homes and have never been treated with such an informative & caring way as Ben exudes. He saved us so much grief (going through regular real estate procedures). Ben’s way & the highway was the best way.”
Souchek and his team work with a large number of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around a wide array of residential options.
“It’s critical to have access to the resources that will make the process as easy as possible,” he said. “We’ll use our network to get you in touch with the information you need, and can assist you every step of the way!”
In addition to the variety of customizable solutions currently offered, Souchek said the company plans to expand on those solutions more and more in the coming years.
