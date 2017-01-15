The new year is a great time to purchase a new home at Oak Run

This year’s real estate market has been a busy one for many area builders and communities, offering homebuyers a wide array of options all over the metro area.
One of the most popular communities in southern Johnson County is Oak Run, where the demand has been so high that the spec homes have been selling very quickly, most before completion.
Situated in a tranquil suburban setting and offering a feeling of country living, Oak Run is also close to many modern conveniences, featuring easy highway access and for many of its residents only a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers.
Sales have been brisk for the community’s beautiful, brand-new homes with all of today’s current trends, energy efficient features and more, starting in the mid-$200,000.
“The people who visit Oak Run are amazed at how much house, and a beautiful environment they can afford here, particularly for being in Johnson County,” said Rosie Dearmore, who markets the property with Theresa Moore and Janelle Williams for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “Additionally, although most of our buyers are looking for something that is move-in ready, they have chosen to wait for a spec or custom built home because of the great value of the lot prices and floor plans as well as the wonderful amenities offered at Oak Run.”
The community’s furnished model home, The Northbend, which is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment, is an eye-catching two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home featuring an open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level. The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom, plus a wet bar and recreation room.
With the Northbend plan, buyers can experience superior quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail. They also have an opportunity to see a variety of other distinct floor plans.
“Our reverse plans are some of the most affordable in the area,” said Williams. “Our buyers have told us they feel like they have walked into a very comfortable, boutique version of a more expensive home.”
Prospective buyers at Oak Run will find community amenities including a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as a wealth of nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers.
For buyers with children, Oak Run is situated within the award-winning Olathe school district, and starting in 2017, the high school students of Oak Run will attend the new, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School. The school district has also identified Oak Run as the future location for a new elementary school.
“The beautiful, affordable homes, coupled with the community’s tranquil living and close proximity to the city and everything one would need makes Oak Run a highly desirable community,” Moore said. “Currently, we have approximately 20 competitively priced lots remaining, so we really encourage anyone interested in purchasing a home here, to come and reserve a lot before they are all sold out.”
Future plans coming this spring and summer include a new phase of homes, as well as some exciting new floor plans.
“We are really happy about the amazing success we have had for the past year,” said Dearmore, “and are excited to see that interest has still been high, even during last month’s cold weather. There are just a lot of people out there who have decided to make Oak Run the place where they love to come home!”
Oak Run
A Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Highway. Go west on 151st Street about one mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the mid $200,000s.
Hours: Furnished model open daily, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or OakRunOlathe@gmail.com, Rosie Dearmore at 913-707-7496, Theresa Moore at 913-980-2450 or Janelle Williams at 913-269-6780.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com
