Rodrock Homes: Buyers attracted to Hills of Forest Creek homes, homesites, amenities

If a new home situated in Shawnee’s gently rolling hills is on your list for 2017, look no further than Rodrock Homes’ Hills of Forest Creek. Located between Johnson Drive and Shawnee Mission Parkway, just west of Woodland Drive, the premier community in the western Johnson County suburb is centrally located near major highways and convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment.
With prices ranging from $350,000 to $450,000, Hills of Forest Creek experienced brisk sales in 2016 thanks to its distinctive homes, stunning home sites for building – some backing to green space – and an extraordinary amenities package.
“The Kansas City-area real estate market continues to be strong, and Shawnee is no exception,” said ReeceNichols Vice President of New Homes Rosemary Vitale. “Hills of Forest Creek provides prospective buyers with popular floor plans, affordable pricing and a prime location.”
Served by the acclaimed De Soto School District, Hills of Forest Creek beckons with an unusual expanse of lush suburban nature: In-community access to Clear Creek Trail, which links homeowners directly to the 17-mile Mill Creek Streamway Trail, one of the area’s longest and most scenic trails. Residents last summer welcomed a sparkling new pool and a children’s playground.
“Rodrock’s well-deserved reputation of building homes where style meets function in communities with excellent highway access and unparalleled amenities is important to buyers,” said Dorothy Mask, Hills of Forest Creek community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “We predict that homes and homesites will continue to sell quickly in this desirable community.”
Hills of Forest Creek offers homes built by Rodrock and other respected local builders, including Bickimer Homes and Roeser Homes. Choose from cul-de-sac, walkout and daylight homesites if you’re planning to build; if you’re in the market to move in by spring, Hills of Forest Creek has homes available for immediate purchase, as well as homes available with 45- to 90-day move-in schedules. Buyers appreciate the two-story, 1.5-story, and reverse story-and-a-half open floor plans that boast spacious, gourmet kitchens with large islands, flex rooms, luxurious master suites, artisan materials and much more.
“There are few communities in the area where you can choose from such a terrific array of outstanding homes,” Mask said. “Our signature Rodrock homes showcase the latest trends that are attractive to homeowners with families, young couples and empty nesters.”
Community benefits. Chris and Amy Garrelts and their three children lived a mile from Hills of Forest Creek, but when they started looking for a new home in 2013, they explored features of the new community down the road.
“We were the second family to move into Hills of Forest Creek,” Amy said. “It was important to be in the De Soto School District, and our home is within a mile of Mill Valley High and walking distance to Clear Creek Elementary.”
The Garreltses moved into their five-bedroom home, complete with a finished lower level, in Hills of Forest Creek home in February 2014. Appealing to them, among other characteristics, were the proximity of top-notch schools, Rodrock’s landscaping package and the customization to the floor plan they chose.
“We worked with the Rodrock Homes’ Design Center, which was a fantastic experience,” Amy said. “The design consultant kept us within our budget, and a project manager guided us through the entire building process.”
Entertaining lifestyle. Angela and Ryan McCord purchased the Destin, a design featuring an open, streamlined floor plan, in Hills of Forest Creek in spring 2016. Because the McCords had a buyer for their old home, their search for the perfect new home was accelerated.
“A fully finished house was ideal,” Angela said. “We needed a house that we could move into quickly and not spend time and money on renovations and maintenance. The finishes on the Destin were high quality and well planned. It was truly turnkey for us.”
The Destin fit another of the McCords’ requirements: plenty of space to entertain family and friends.
“This house is great for parties and gatherings,” Angela said. “We also enjoy the home’s overall appearance, with its high ceilings and modern finishes.”
Visit today. Now is the perfect time to explore one of Shawnee’s hottest-selling communities. Hills of Forest Creeks offers discerning buyers new homes and homesites in response to increased demand. Model homes at Hills of Forest Creek, including the Irving II, are currently under construction, and visitors can get a sneak preview of floor plans from the onsite agent. The community is open today from noon to 5 p.m., 1-5 p.m. Monday - Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Discover why now is the time to make your move to a neighborhood where you can’t wait to live.
Rodrock Homes is where you want to be.
Rodrock Homes
Prices: Range from $350,000 to more than $1 million.
Contact: RodrockHomes.com, or 913-851-0347
Locations
▪ Lenexa: Gleason Glen
▪ Olathe: Cedar Creek – The Crossings at South Glen
▪ Overland Park: Colton, Chapel Hill, Summerwood, Summerwood Estates, Terrybrook Farms (A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community), Wyngate
▪ Shawnee: Hills of Forest Creek, Ridgestone Meadows
Comments