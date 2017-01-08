Benson Place expands housing options with latest phases

An aggressive housing market, home buyer demand and the growing population of baby boomers and first-time home buyers has led to expanded housing options in Benson Place, one of the Northland’s most popular new home communities.
“We’re pleased to offer homes and homesites in Benson Place Woodchase, Benson Place Fieldstone and, the most recent addition to the neighborhood, Benson Place Village,” explains Rob Elsey, ReeceNichols agent and co-community manager. “Benson Place Village will include 33 single family, maintenance provided villa homes, while Fieldstone and Woodchase continue to offer traditional single family homes that begin in the upper $200,000s.”
A new entrance at 96th St. and N. Eastern Ave. winds through the maintenance provided Village neighborhood and leads visitors and residents to the newest single family phase of Fieldstone.
“The sixth phase of Fieldstone has been exceptionally popular,” notes Elsey. “In fact, all but 10 of the 61 homesites sold out within the first week of opening. Not only are the homesites exceptionally beautiful, but it is a testament to the continually improving housing market and ongoing builder and buyer confidence throughout the Kansas City metro.”
Situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley, among rolling hills and abundant parkland, Benson Place features many attributes that have led to its popularity.
Community amenities include two swimming pools with cabanas, a children's spray ground, playground, five-acre lake, picnic area, walking trails and more than 40 acres of parkland and natural areas. Residents also enjoy the convenience of a day care center and Benton House of Shoal Creek, an assisted living and memory care community, located at the neighborhood’s southwest entrance.
Benson Place is within the boundaries of the highly rated Liberty school district and just minutes from excellent shopping, downtown Kansas City, and Kansas City International Airport.
“Sure, location and amenities are an important part of the success of this community, but the biggest part of what makes Benson Place special are the people who live here,” said Elsey. “Year-round, family friendly events make it a fun place to live. Neighbors look out for one another and take care of each other. There truly isn’t another neighborhood like it in the Northland.”
Over the past six months, Robertson Construction has been working to complete a collection of homes in Benson Place Woodchase priced from the upper $200,000s.
“While these homes offer an exceptional value for Benson Place, buyers should be assured that the quality and finishes are on point with what is expected in new home construction,” said Elsey. “These homes include stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan with granite kitchen countertops, iron spindles and beautiful trim work throughout. It’s rare to find a four bedroom, three-bathroom home with this level of craftsmanship at this price.”
In Benson Place Fieldstone, an esteemed team of builders comprised of Aspen Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, Robertson Construction, SAB Homes, and Summit Custom Homes afford buyers plenty of options when choosing a floor plan that best accommodates their lifestyle and budget.
“Our builders are eager to begin construction in the latest phase of Fieldstone,” said Elsey. “For those interested in a custom build, there is still time to select a homesite and floor plan. There are many homesites backing to trees or greenspace, but I anticipate that these will not last long.”
Five inventory homes, including one 1½-story, three two-story and a reverse 1½-story are complete or nearing completion and perfect for buyers needing to move in the next 60-days or less.
Homes in Benson Place Fieldstone begin in the low $300,000s.
Additional information about the villa homes in Benson Place Village is forthcoming, including lot availability, floor plans and home pricing. To request information as it becomes available, please call 816-792-5748 or email BensonPlace @ReeceNichols.com.
Benson Place is a 483-acre, master-planned community of over 1,300 homes located in Kansas City, North on 96th Street just west of Flintlock Road with easy access to I-35, I-435, MO-152 & MO-291. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master-planned community development for over 20 years. The Kansas City-based company is owned by the family of Lamar Hunt, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Other Hunt Midwest communities include Northgate Village, The Reserve at Riverstone, Woodneath Farms, Running Horse, Staley Hills, Eagle Creek and Timber Trails.
Benson Place is marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols.
For more information about Benson Place Fieldstone or Benson Place Village, contact Heather Duty or Rob Elsey at 816-792-5748 or BensonPlace @ReeceNichols.com. Model homes are open Tuesday 1-5 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday, 12-5 p.m. and Monday by appointment.
For more information about Benson Place Woodchase, please contact Aimee Miller at 816-377-4255 or AMiller@ReeceNichols .com. Model homes are open by appointment only.
Additional information about the community may be found at HuntMidwest KC.com.
Hunt Midwest
On the web: HuntMidwestKC.com
