Boveri Realty Group helps charities, continues Urban Library during year of giving

The holidays are a time to gather and celebrate. Yet amid the festivities, there’s no better time to think of and help those in need. As 2016 draws to a close, Boveri Realty Group reflects on a successful year of community involvement, including the continuation of the Urban Library and donations to several deserving organizations. Each quarter, Boveri Realty Group agents donate a portion of every real estate transaction to a selected charity, which is then matched by Boveri Realty Group.
The Urban Library, created in 2015 by Boveri Realty Group owner Christina Boveri, local artist Kevin McGraw and Prospero’s Books co-owners Tom Wayne and Will Leathem, repurposes the 17 boxes that housed the former Urban Times magazine. Wayne and Leathem donated books with which to fill the boxes, which were installed at locations around downtown Kansas City. Passers-by are encouraged to take a book from the Urban Library and can make their own donations, too. For a list of Urban Library locations and drop-off information, visit www.UrbanLibraryKC.com.
A significant part of Boveri Realty Group’s community improvement focus is quarterly donations to selected charities. In addition to Boveri and its agents making monetary donations to the selected charity, they hold drives to collect items most needed by the charity, do volunteer work and schedule tours of the charity. Over a dozen charities have been selected thus far, ranging from abuse shelters to families supporting loved ones with disabilities.
This year, Boveri Realty Group kicked off the quarterly donations with a first quarter donation to Mothers In Charge, a group that works “to reduce crime through violence prevention, education and intervention, as well as guide and support the families of victims,” according to the Kansas City Mothers in Charge (KC MIC) website.
Part of the group’s critical work includes being dispatched to homicide scenes by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. There, KC MIC provides trauma-informed crisis counseling to family members of the homicide victim.
“As mothers who have been through the pain of having our children stolen, we understand the incredible importance of peer support to families during their darkest moment,” according to the KC MIC website. (www.kcmothersincharge.org)
In the second quarter of 2016, Boveri Realty Group donated to Lions Club, the world’s largest service organization. The Lions Club includes over 46,000 clubs, including several in the Kansas City metro area, and more than 1.4 million members.
Lions Club members work to better their communities in a variety of ways, including advocacy, disaster relief, community service and helping children in need of essential health and education services. (www.lionsclubs.org)
Four-legged friends often need help, too, which is why Boveri Realty Group made third-quarter donations to Wayside Waifs, Kansas City’s largest no-kill animal shelter and pet adoption campus. Wayside Waifs works tirelessly to place adoptable companion animals in responsible homes and is guided by three key strategies: providing temporary shelter for homeless companion animals, educating the public and developing partnerships, collaborations and strategic alliances, according to the Wayside Waifs website.
The local organization dates back to June 5, 1940, when it was founded as the Jackson County Animal Betterment Association and incorporated into the state of Missouri. In 1944, the organization rebranded under new leadership and became Wayside Waifs, Inc. (www.waysidewaifs.org)
Last – but certainly not least – Ronald McDonald House received Boveri Realty Group’s fourth-quarter donations. Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City works “to reduce the burden of childhood illness on children and their families,” according to the organization’s website. “We keep families close to their sick children while they get the care and supportive services they need.”
RMHCKC offers three Ronald McDonald Houses in Kansas City’s Midtown neighborhood, all of which provide temporary lodging for families with a child receiving medical treatment at any medical facility in the KC metro area. The organization also operates the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Children’s Mercy Hospital, “where inpatient families can rest and still be close to their child,” according to the RMHCKC website. (www.rmhckc.org)
For Boveri Realty Group agents, doing what they can to help their community is an extension of their commitment to helping people find homes in Kansas City’s urban core. To date, Boveri Realty Group has brought thousands of households to an area that stretches from downtown Kansas City to Brookside, success that’s dually fueled by downtown’s captivating resurgence and Boveri Realty Group’s passion for the area.
“Each of our sales agents brings extensive knowledge about some aspect of Kansas City’s urban lifestyle,” Boveri said, adding the majority of the agents are urban dwellers. “We are confident we know what urbanites need and expect, and are very excited to have the opportunity to market the city to create density and an ever-expanding viable community.”
Boveri’s commitment to downtown has not gone unnoticed. She was named to the list of 2009 Most Influential Women CEOs and was honored by the Downtown Council as a 2008 Urban Hero for her continued commitment to improving the image and economic viability of downtown Kansas City. Boveri Realty Group was separately recognized by the Downtown Council for its ongoing commitment to downtown.
Boveri Realty Group
Location: 1819 Wyandotte St., Suite 200
Contact: Christina Boveri at 816-606-1398, sales at 816-333-4545, leasing at 816-333-4040
Web: www.BoveriRealty.com
