Estates of Highland Ridge: New models opening, spec homes nearing completion in popular Shawnee community

The Prieb Homes team is ready to make a big splash in the first days of the new year. To meet continually high demand for new homes in western Shawnee, Prieb Homes will open two new furnished model homes in the Estates of Highland Ridge on Jan. 7. Additionally, eight speculative homes are underway, all of which will be ready for occupancy in February – just in time to prepare for the spring buying rush.
The two new model homes showcase two favorite Prieb floor plans. The Paxton III, located at 23608 W. 51st Terrace, is an expanded version of the Paxton floor plan. Each of Prieb Homes’ primary floor plans is named for one of the Prieb family’s children. Marti Lilja, a Prieb Homes community manager, has three children. Her brother, Greg Prieb II, president of Prieb Homes, has two children.
In addition to being named for each of the children, the floor plans reflect facets of the child’s personality in their features and finishes. The Paxton III, for example, evokes a quiet beauty and an open, inviting floor plan that’s ideal for entertaining.
“That’s Paxton – she’s quiet but entertaining,” Lilja said.
The home also includes a kitchen with a huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a generous island that opens into the great room.
Double doors lead into a spacious master bedroom. The master bathroom features a jetted tub with arched vault, a double vanity, a linen closet and a walk-in shower with a window. The oversized walk-in closet has plenty of storage space that leads into the laundry room that can be accessed from both the master closet and the hallway for added convenience.
The second new furnished model, the Levi II, is named for the family’s only boy. The two-story, five-bedroom plan, located at 23612 W. 51st Terrace, is the first of the Prieb homes to get a flex room on the first floor, a decision inspired by Levi’s inexhaustible energy and imagination.
“He’s the one who made you realize you need a playroom on the first floor to keep track of him,” Lilja said.
Additional features include a large kitchen with a granite island and countertops, plus a hidden walk-in pantry with ample storage. The main floor includes a full bathroom and office that could be considered a fifth bedroom, along with a mudroom and boot bench conveniently located off the garage.
The two new models are next to each other, making it easy for prospective buyers to tour both homes. For those buyers captivated by the quality of Prieb Homes’ construction, several speculative homes are underway and will be ready for occupancy in February.
The eight speculative homes represent five floor plans, giving prospective buyers an appealing variety. One floor plan, the 1½-story Madison, is a new addition to the Prieb Homes portfolio and just debuted at the Estates of Highland Ridge. The speculative homes are on a mix of homesites that include estate and daylight locations, as well as homesites that back to trees. Prices range from $384,950 to $433,000.
Thanks to an appealing Shawnee location that’s close to De Soto schools, as well as floor plans designed with families in mind, the Estates of Highland Ridge and its sister community, Highland Ridge Crossing, have proven to be a popular destination for families with school-age children. Elementary students go to Belmont Elementary just down the street, followed by the newly built Mill Creek Middle School and Mill Valley High School.
Residents are also just a short drive away from an abundance of restaurants and retail. Nearby access to Kansas 7 makes travel throughout the Kansas City metro area convenient. And inside the Estates of Highland Ridge, residents have access to amenities that include an inviting swimming pool complete with ample seating and a clubhouse.
The already brisk pace of activity at the Estates of Highland Ridge is expected to pick up as the month continues. Prospective buyers interested in the new speculative homes are encouraged to stop by the community for a tour and more information. For details on Prieb Homes, including floor plans and other building locations, visit the company’s new website at www.PriebHomesInc.com.
Estates of Highland Ridge
Prices: From the upper $300,000s
Sales office: 23608 W. 51st Terrace, Shawnee.
Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment
Contact: 913-709-1415
