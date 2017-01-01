Start 2017 in Kansas City's address of choice – Shoal Creek Valley

It’s a New Year and many people are choosing to purchase a beautiful new home at Shoal Creek Valley, one of Kansas City’s premier residential communities.
Situated just off Highway 152 with quick and easy access to I-35 and I-435, and only a short drive to Zona Rosa, Kansas City International Airport, the Crossroads Art and Power and Light Districts, The Country Club Plaza, and Kauffman Stadium, Shoal Creek Valley is a 1,900-acre master-planned, mixed-use residential and retail development tailored to the best of Kansas City living.
Within it, prospective buyers will find several neighborhoods, each offering a wide array of floor plans built by some of the Kansas City area’s most reputable homebuilders. These include Cardinal Crest Homes, Distinctive Homes by J & K Properties, The Brookeview Group LLC, Starr Homes, Freeman Custom Homes, John Shilt Homes, Sustained Homes Building and Design, McFarland Custom Builders, Homes By Chris, and DCB Development LLC.
According to Tom Johnson, who markets the property with Susan Renschler of Keller Williams KC North, sales have been at a brisk pace all year, even during the holiday season. “In The Estates at Shoal Creek within The Preserve, we only have 7 home sites left of the original 107 that were platted. And in The Village, only 16 remain from the original 96 home sites. It’s a testament to popularity of not only the homes, but what the entire Shoal Creek Valley community has to offer.”
Our newest Neighborhood, Heritage Park at The Village, exclusively built by award-winning Cardinal Crest Homes, will feature 27 Patio Homes priced in the high $290,000s, with lawn care and snow removal provided.
These homes feature two different, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, full basement, two-car rear loaded garage floor plans, with six distinctive elevations, creating a unique look and feel throughout the neighborhood.
“Prospective buyers can tour at Heritage Park’s two new model homes, The Barnett and The Crestwood, and lot reservations are being taken,” said Johnson.
Together, the neighborhoods of Shoal Creek Valley not only link the values of the past with modern comforts and technology, but also offer residents a wealth of community amenities.
The Gate House features plush grounds, meandering garden pathways, media and banquet rooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, patios, a large swimming pool, waterfall, hot tub and barbecue pavilion.
The chalet-style Park House features large open interior spaces, a fireplace and comfortable seating, and a large, outdoor water park with a lazy river, two large swimming pools, two waterslides, a splash plaza, toddler pool, tanning patios, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.
“The amenities the residents enjoy at Shoal Creek Valley are unparalleled,” Renschler said, “and are attractive to a wide range of buyers from those with small children, to empty-nesters and retirees spending a great deal of time with family and grandchildren.”
Johnson and Renschler are also excited to announce that two new Speculative Homes are under construction in The Estates neighborhood by Sustained Building and Design and Freeman Custom Homes. Both will be ready for occupancy in mid-2017.
They are also taking lot reservations for the new Eagle Pointe Preserve, opening later this year. Eagle Pointe will feature 97 new home sites, most all located along the Shoal Creek Golf Course, with others backing to open spectacular wooded green space.
Buyers can choose a home built by one of Shoal Creek’s Preferred Builders, or bring in their own builder for a custom build job.
Area lifestyle amenities are numerous and within close proximity, including a healthcare center, gym, grocery store, restaurants, and other retail businesses. Additionally, The Shoppes at Shoal Creek and The Plaza at Shoal Creek are within walking distance, and Shoal Creek Golf Course meanders throughout The Preserve neighborhood.
Although Shoal Creek Valley has a Kansas City address, it is located within the highly-rated Liberty School District, and Liberty Oaks Elementary is situated within the community.
“Shoal Creek Valley is not a community with cookie-cutter houses perfectly lined up along a busy street,” said Renschler. “It has been meticulously planned to speak to the savvy buyer that understands the value of the homes, amenities, nearby lifestyle opportunities, and the importance of location, location, location.”
Prospective buyers are invited to visit www.KCLivingNorth.com, click on Shoal Creek Homes, then choose from The Preserve, The Village, Heritage Park, and/or the Amenities tabs for more information.
Shoal Creek Valley
Location: Take Missouri 152 to Shoal Creek Parkway, turn north to Shoal Creek Valley Drive then follow the signs to The Gate House at 8515 N. Sycamore Ave.
Contact: Tom Johnson or Susan Renschler, Keller Williams North 816-792-2400
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; Sunday or anytime by appointment.
