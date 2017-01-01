Homeowners, Realtors praise Lenexa community’s commitment to exemplary service

When Connie Piekarski and her husband, Steve Ulmer, decided to buy a new home, they had one non-negotiable condition.
“We wanted to stay in Lenexa,” Connie said. “I’ve lived in Lenexa for 27 years and we really like the community.”
Steve went out and, according to Connie, “scoured the area.” During his search, he found Bristol Ridge. After meeting with Karen Campbell, who markets Bristol Ridge with Brenda Youness, and touring a model home, Connie and Steve were much closer to a final decision. Although they had looked at other communities, they sealed the deal when they confirmed they could get the spacious Bristol Ridge homesite they coveted.
“It’s quite large and it backs up to trees,” Connie said. “There’s no one behind us, and we really like that open feel. That was one of our deciding factors—we got one of the largest lots available and Bristol Ridge had all of the amenities we wanted.”
The final phase is underway at Bristol Ridge, giving prospective residents just a few remaining opportunities to purchase a homesite in the community’s final plat, Bristol Ridge West. And for a limited time, prospective buyers can take advantage of an incentive available on the last nine homesites in Bristol Ridge West, as well as any of the five speculative homes currently under construction.
During the limited offer, buyers can reserve one of the remaining nine homesites for $1,000 and receive up to $10,000 in value or purchase. If they opt for one of the five available speculative homes, they will also receive $10,000 in value. The offer is good through January 15, 2017.
Bristol Ridge West is exclusive to J.S. Robinson Fine Homes and Rodrock Homes, and both builders have several spec homes underway for optimal flexibility. For prospective buyers eager to accommodate a faster move-in timeline, Rodrock Homes has two spec homes within 45 days of completion. The Summerlin EX, priced at $608,500, is a 1½-story floor plan with four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and a walkout homesite that backs to woods. The Summerlin EX qualifies for a current Rodrock Homes Winter Promotion, which gives buyers half off a basement finish (square footage only) if the home is closed by March 2017. The Chesapeake II, a two-story home on an oversized lot, offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and is priced in the low $600,000s.
J.S. Robinson Fine Homes is further adding to the already dynamic variety that awaits in Bristol Ridge West. A reverse 1½-story four-bedroom, three-bathroom Catalina II A, priced in the mid-$500,000s, is underway on a walkout homesite that backs to trees.
Two additional speculative homes under construction by Rodrock Homes add even more selection and architectural variety to the neighborhood. The Larsen EX, a 4-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, two-story plan, includes three fireplaces and a covered porch. The Anthem, a four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom reverse 1½-story plan, is located on a walkout lot backing to trees. Both homesites offer enviable scenery that creates an idyllic backdrop for the stately homes.
“This is the best piece of land for new homes left in western Lenexa,” Karen said.
Buyers who select one of the remaining homesites in Bristol Ridge West can work with J.S. Robinson Fine Homes or Rodrock Homes to create a custom-built home. Connie and Steve opted to build with J.S. Robinson Fine Homes and praised the building team.
“We took the basic floor plan and expanded on it a bit, made it specific for what we wanted,” Connie said. “Jeff’s team made the process easy and organized so we knew what was happening step-by-step.”
John and Erin Hoestje, also Bristol Ridge residents, agreed with Connie’s praise of the community’s builder team.
“They always promptly take care of any concerns quickly and efficiently,” wrote John and Erin in an email. “The builder team has exceeded our expectations in every way.”
Kansas City-area Realtors have also weighed in with compliments to Bristol Ridge’s Realtor-builder team.
“Your level of service today blew the competition away,” said Gary Faler of Reece Nichols. “Awesome and well done!”
That focus on exemplary service has helped create a consistent demand for homes in Bristol Ridge that’s echoed in its sister community, Bristol Valley, located just a quarter mile north on Woodland Drive in Shawnee overlooking Shawnee Mission Park. In Bristol Valley, 13 of 54 homesites remain, priced from the upper $60,000s to the low $80,000s.
A Rosemount II home from J.S. Robinson is immediately available in Bristol Valley. The reverse 1½-story home, priced at $549,950, features four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and a homesite that backs to trees and greenspace. An additional reverse 1½-story home by Clayton House is priced at $443,950, has four-bedrooms, three-bathrooms, and is move-in ready.
Construction has also begun on the popular McKenna II by Gabriel Homes, as well as two additional reverse1½-story plans by Hogan Homes, adding to the already vibrant variety found throughout Bristol Valley.
Both Bristol Ridge and Bristol Valley are minutes from groceries and eateries and have quick access to some of Kansas City’s best and newest attractions. Lenexa City Center is just minutes away, including restaurants, a fitness center, high-end apartments, office space and a Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center. The Lenexa Civic Center and Springhill Suites are scheduled to open mid-2017. And family-friendly amenities, including a swimming pool, paved trail and clubhouse, are available to residents of both communities.
In addition to its urban attractions, both Bristol Ridge and Bristol Valley are rare gems for nature and animal lovers, too. Because of the rolling setting, landscape requirements are unusually lush. Many home sites overlook a serene 1,200 acres of untouched natural reserve in Shawnee Mission Park, less than a mile and a half away.
Bristol Ridge, Bristol Valley
Prices: Bristol Ridge West: Mid-$500,000s and up. Bristol Valley: Low $400,000s and up.
Directions: For Bristol Ridge, from Interstate 435 in Lenexa, go west on 87th Street Parkway to community entrance at Deer Run. Follow signs to current model located at 21729 W. 82nd Terrace. For Bristol Valley, from Interstate 435 in Lenexa, go west on 87th Street Parkway to Woodland Drive and north to the Bristol Valley Community.
Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Contact: Sales office at 913-307-4144 or community managers Karen Campbell at 913-219-0071 or Brenda Youness at 913-481-3010.
Web: BristolValleyKC.com
