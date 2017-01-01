Happy home sellers give top rating to local company

When Carl and Morine Kempin were ready to sell their house and move to assisted living, they chose Brandon Logan and KC Property Pros to help them. They couldn’t be happier with the results.
The couple knew their home would need some work before they could sell it, and wanted to get a few options. So, in addition to calling KC Property Pros, they contacted a Realtor and another "as-is" home-buying company. After listening to all the presentations, they chose KC Property Pros.
"Before I called Brandon, I expected maybe something like a used car dealer, but he was far from that," Carl Kempin said. "When he came out, he said the house was well-built with a solid core, he liked it right off, [and] gave us a price the next day."
Once the Kempins and Logan settled on the price and signed the contract, things moved quickly and the deal was closed within three weeks on the date the Kempins requested.
Even though the sale moved quickly, the Kempins had ample time to decide what they wanted to keep, sell, and donate to family. "Brandon told us we could leave anything else and he would either donate it to charity or dispose of it," he said.
The Kempins are among many people who have turned to KC Property Pros for immediate relief from the economic burden of ownership. Reasons for doing so include downsizing, inheritance, being behind on taxes, too many repairs, divorce, death of a loved one, job loss, facing a short sale or a looming foreclosure.
When these circumstances arise, KC Property Pros offers a variety of solutions that can provide homeowners with a quick, guaranteed sale without going through the more conventional selling process.
Logan, who started the business in 2005, has an extensive real estate background as a member of one of the top-producing sales teams in the Kansas City area. As such, he has the skill set to realistically value the homes his company purchases and offer homeowners the best advice on how to sell their house, even if KC Property Pros isn’t their best option.
After Logan tours a house, he can usually make an offer within 24 hours. And since the company pays cash, closing can be within as little as a week.
"Homeowners need a buyer they can trust, that’s us," Logan said. "They don’t need a national company that just puts their house into a formula to make a low-ball offer. They need to sell but want someone to help them make the best decision. We offer honest solutions for local sellers."
Logan’s business partner, Brett Shelton, who joined the company in 2009, possesses extensive expertise in accounting and remodeling. He notes that many houses are unsellable because they won’t pass inspections due to things like the need to remove asbestos tile or lead paint, or wiring and plumbing that is not up to code. But they can take care of all of that for the seller.
"These repairs can be very expensive, especially if the seller does not have a background in construction or design," Shelton said. "It’s very important to make the right repairs even if the repairs are only cosmetic. It’s not an easy process and mistakes can be very costly."
Being a local company instead of a national cash home buying firm is another KC Property Pros plus.
"Because we know the Kansas City area real estate market and local home values, we can use our own local construction company to do the renovation, and all of the money generated by buying, renovating and reselling the homes stays in Kansas City," Shelton said. "These advantages allow us to pay more than our competitors."
"If we were going rate Brandon and KC Property Pros from 1 to 10, we definitely would give him a 10," Kempin said. "He is the best guy I ever worked with, we didn’t have a single complaint, and the whole family was satisfied."
Those who want to sell their home may visit the website BrandonBuysKC.com and fill out the form, or call Brandon Logan at 816-582-8100.
KC Property Pros
Contact: Brandon Logan, 816-582-8100.
Web: BrandonBuysKC.com.
