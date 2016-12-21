Stonegate Reserve offers luxury and convenience

What’s the most important principle in real estate? Location, location, location! While it may seem cliché, there is a nugget of truth there as well. For families looking for easy living in a luxurious community, Stonegate Reserve has the location right on the money.
Located at 163rd and Switzer, Stonegate Reserve offers easy access to highways, plentiful dining and shopping options and access to the award winning Blue Valley school system. And right now, there are three homes developed by Lambie Custom Homes Inc. that will be a perfect fit for the right family.
Lambie Custom offers ranches, maintenance-free villas, 1.5 stories, reverse ranches and two-story options, and within each model there is plenty of room for customization. Seldom do they build any one of their designs without making alterations to suit the client’s needs.
At Lambie Custom, they enjoy the process of working directly with a client and architect to design and build a completely original house. Working with architects allows Lambie Custom to continue innovating and designing homes that are on the cutting edge of energy efficiency and user friendliness for people from all stages of life.
Within Stonegate Reserve there are five lots available for custom buildouts as well as three turnkey homes available within Stonegate reserve, all featuring the highly popular reverse 1.5 story featuring a master bedroom on the main floor.
For a growing family, the Sicily II, located at 9800 W. 163rd Place, features the safety and security of a cul-de-sac lot. This four-bedroom, three-bath home offers a covered porch for family dinners of afternoon lounging with access from both the master bedroom and the dining room. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the foyer, greatroom, kitchen and dining room. And for those that entertain, the finished lower level will offer ample opportunity with a full size bar, media room and two additional bedrooms.
If you crave the cul-de-sac life but also want a bit of nature, the Tuscan, a four-bedroom, three-bath home located at 16308 Mastin, is a great choice. This home backs up to the green space so privacy is ensured. Enjoy a large walk in pantry, high-end finishes and hardwoods through the main living area on the ground floor. You’ll find the master bedroom on the main floor as well as a second bedroom with the option to convert it to an office. This is a great choice for those that seek one-level living with the added benefit of a natural setting.
For those that enjoy a through-street, check out the Sicily at 16244 Wedd St. Relax by the fire in the great room in front of an impressive wall of windows. With an open concept leading into a gourmet kitchen, the Sicily is a natural choice for those that love to entertain. On the lower level, you’ll find a recreation room with a wet bar as well as two additional bedrooms and plenty of space for storage, completing this four-bedroom, three-bath home.
Any one of these options is a great choice, especially when coupled with the ideal location of the Stonegate Reserve. When you’re only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment, life is easy! And with a Lambie Custom home, you know that your home is built to the highest quality specifications with a personal eye on the details from owner and founder Jim Lambie and his entire team.
If you yearn for a completely custom design, then the five remaining lots may interest you. What truly sets Lambie Custom apart is their commitment to personalized care. Jim Lambie meets with each potential client personally, learning their likes and dislikes and finding the best solutions to their unique housing needs. Through long-standing relationships with highly qualified subcontractors, Lambie Custom has a team of craftsmen that they trust but that doesn’t stop Lambie from doing site inspections and walk-throughs himself.
If ease and quality of living is important to you then Stonegate may be the perfect place for you and your family. For more information or to see available floor plans, visit www.lambiecustom.com or visit their office at 8712 W. 151st St., Overland Park, 913-897-0040.
Lambie Custom Homes
On the web: www.lambiecustom.com
