‘Home is where the heart is’ with Archway Homes

It’s been said that “home is where the heart is.” For Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer of Archway Homes, this takes on even greater significance, not only during the holiday season, but all year long.
According to Stacy, “Among our personal core values is ‘Family First,’ ‘Giving,’ and ‘Teamwork,’ and that is reflected in the things we do on a daily basis.”
Many of those activities revolve around their children, boys ages 11, 13 and 14. Stacy coaches a track team, Jon is on the coaching staff of the football, baseball, soccer and basketball teams, and they both donate to the annual school auction. “Every season of the year we are volunteering our time and energy, and we see how it benefits not just our kids, but their classmates and overall school as well,” Stacy said.
Additionally, it is a Bichelmeyer holiday tradition to adopt a family in need.
“It’s always humbling to learn about the needs of those in close proximity,” said Jon. “Sometimes they live across town; other times only a few blocks away.”
Stacy added, “The last few years the ages of the children in the family we adopted have matched up to the ages of our boys, so there are those types of similarities that often bring us together as part of a global community.”
"Home" means much more than just a house to the Bichelmeyers, so they also apply their core values to their business, Archway Homes. The company buys homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And because Archway Homes can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, there are no fees or commissions to pay.
“Helping others is important to us,” said Jon, “and with buying and selling houses we feel first and foremost that we are providing a service to people to remove the obstacles, complications and stress that often go hand-in-hand within the traditional real estate process.”
Whether someone is moving due to illness, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, they have a difficult home to sell, or some other reason why they can’t or don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, Archway Homes can provide a no-obligation offer within 24 hours that may suit a seller’s needs and desires.
For example, when Toni Hampton’s husband passed away, she had to decide what to do with their spacious, multilevel residence where they had lived for the past 30 years.
“I was an emotional wreck and just couldn’t deal with it and all of the other upheaval in my life at that time,” Hampton said. “Plus, our house needed a lot of work, and I didn’t want to take all of my husband’s insurance money to get the house up to market value to sell.”
So, she called Archway Homes to see if they could help. The ability to sell her home “as is” was key.
“I just couldn’t believe what I thought was going to be a horrible experience would be so easy,” Hampton said. “Jon and Stacy were so kind and caring, and there was a lot more depth (than just buying her house) and I felt like I knew them. The entire process was short, easy and non-emotional for me, and it solved all of my problems at the time.”
The Bichelmeyer’s philanthropic and heartfelt efforts also extend into one of their professional affiliations, where members volunteer their time, money and other resources to worldwide charitable causes, including supporting an orphanage in Haiti, providing wheelchairs for amputees in Jamaica, and donating permanent housing for patients’ families associated with Shriners Hospitals for Children in Tampa, Fla., among other efforts.
“We feel that it is the least we can do to help others,” Stacy said. “Sometimes the needs are for what we may think of as small things, like balls for kids to play with. But they make a big difference to those on the receiving end, and we are always grateful to be a part of that.”
For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes' website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com
Archway Homes
Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.
Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.
Web: www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how to “Sell Your Home in Three Days.
