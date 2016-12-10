Rare opportunity now available in Johnson County enclave

Bringing your dream home to life could undoubtedly be considered the ultimate holiday gift. Factor in an unprecedented opportunity to live in what might be the most exclusive new home enclave in Johnson County and you have the makings for an unforgettable holiday season.
Tucked away at 102nd Street and Mission Road, Mission Oaks Estates awaits with a truly rare new home opportunity: the chance to own one of just five estate-sized treed homesites with a new home built by Holthaus Building Inc., or Mike Van Designs.
The owners of both building companies – Jay Holthaus and Mike VanKeirsbilck, respectively – are the developers of Mission Oaks Estates, a project that came to life when Jay and Mike seized a chance to help satisfy the continually increasing demand for new home construction in Johnson County.
They both bring extensive building experience to Mission Oaks Estates – several decades, in fact, not to mention both being second-generation builders.
“Both of our dads were builders, too,” Mike said. “We can’t escape the business!”
Added Jay, “Mike comes from more of a development background and I come from a building background, so it’s a part nership where we have expertise in both areas.”
Thanks to Mike and Jay’s depth of knowledge, Mission Oaks Estates homeowners can be confident in the timeless quality and craftsmanship of their homes. Because the neighborhood is comprised only of five homesites, each homeowner will receive the utmost attention and assistance throughout the building process, from the initial design to completion. And although Mike and Jay have an enviable library of floor plans that buyers can use as inspiration, Mike said he expects that each Mission Oaks Estates home will be completely custom.
“Buyers can design from scratch and incorporate what they want,” he said. “They’ll work with me or Jay and the architect to design from the ground up.”
New home construction is becoming increasingly hard to find in the heart of Johnson County, especially north of Interstate 435. That’s one of many factors that makes Mission Oaks Estates such an appealing opportunity for prospective buyers.
“This is one of the few spots to start from scratch,” Jay said. “I think it’s going to be a unique opportunity for homeowners to get exactly what they want.”
Outside of Mission Oaks Estates, homeowners can take full advantage of the neighborhood’s coveted location. Mission Farms, a favorite destination for shopping and dining, is nearby. Interstate 435 is just beyond Mission Farms, giving homeowners easy access to services, entertainment and other points of interest throughout Johnson County and the surrounding Kansas City metro.
Before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season consumes your schedule, reach out to Mike VanKeirsbilck at 913-915-1119 or Jay Holthaus at 913-269-4932 to learn more about Mission Oaks Estates. Just think: this time next year you could be savoring the season in your incredible dream home. There’s no better gift than that.
Mission Oaks Estates
Prices: Estate-sized homesites from the $300,000s
Location: 102nd Street and Mission Road, Overland Park.
Contact: missionoaksestates@gmail.com
