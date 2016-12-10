Tour award-winning model homes; phase IV homesites available in 2017

As the end of a successful year draws to a close, the momentum within Chapel Hill continues. The community’s marketing team is excited to announce that Chapel Hill’s fourth phase will soon be underway, giving prospective buyers a new selection of homesites in the Estates of Chapel Hill that will be ready for construction by summer 2017.
The new homesites are expected to be popular as Chapel Hill continues to attract buyers eager to live within the picturesque Overland Park neighborhood. Prospective buyers can reach out to the marketing team for more information on reserving a phase four homesite, and in the meantime, several model homes are available to tour – the perfect way for buyers to get inspiration for their own floor plans. The fresh, exciting reverse 1½-story layouts were built by some of Kansas City’s most respected builders and include:
▪ The Dillon plan, a reverse 1½-story design from Rodrock Homes, is located at 16708 Haskins. The stately home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a see-through fireplace to a covered deck, Bosch stainless steel appliances in a sleek, all-white kitchen and approximately 3,150 square feet of living space. The home’s base price is $353,000 plus lot.
▪ Parkview Homes LLC’s reverse 1½-story Broadmoor II plan is located at 16704 Haskins. With approximately 3,190 square feet of living space, the home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, designer series stainless steel appliances and a screened-in deck that includes a fireplace – the ideal spot for outdoor entertaining. The home’s base price is $329,900 plus lot. This floor plan is available in four sizes.
▪ The Brookridge II design is a reverse ranch from Don Julian Builders, Inc., located at 16716 Haskins and a first-place winner in distinctive design as awarded by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. Interior features include four bedrooms (three of which are on the main floor), 4½ bathrooms, a soaring vaulted great room with designer fireplace and a beamed ceiling, a covered deck and approximately 3,432 square feet of living space. The base price of $420,866 plus lot and includes an impressive list of custom inclusions that other builders would categorize as upgrades. The Brookridge II floor plan is available in two sizes.
▪ A reverse 1½-story Jefferson floor plan from Bickimer Construction, Inc., is located at 16720 Haskins with a base price of $321,000 plus lot. The home’s approximately 2,730 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two fireplaces, two utility rooms, a covered deck with a see-through fireplace and a medium tone stained kitchen. The HBA recognized the home as a Grand Award for Pick of the Parade and a second place winner for distinctive design. The Jefferson floor plan is available in two sizes.
▪ James Engle Custom Home offers a reverse 1½-story Jameson floor plan at 16712 Haskins, recently recognized as both a first runner-up, Pick of the Parade, and second place for distinctive design. The layout, the newest addition to the company’s building portfolio, includes a first floor den, covered deck, a stately open staircase, a rich stained kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and approximately 2,920 square feet of living space. The base price is $329,000 plus lot.
In addition to these five new model homes, several members of Chapel Hill’s building team – Dan Smith Home Building Co., Don Julian Builders, Midwest Realty Builders, Nick Zvacek Construction, Bickimer Construction and Rodrock Homes – feature additional floor plans to view. For prospective homeowners looking to accommodate a specific move-in timeline, these homes are now available for sale and feature 30+ day closings.
Chapel Hill is spread over 240 acres where approximately 600-plus homes will be built once the community is complete. Seventy acres of greenspace have been reserved, guaranteeing the preservation of the community’s pastoral charm and lush surroundings.
Additionally, residents have no shortage of recreation options with amenities that include hike and bike trails, a playground and all that Heritage Park and the Overland Park Arboretum have to offer. Plans for a new clubhouse have been created, and Chapel Hill’s second swimming pool is scheduled to be built in conjunction with the next phase of development in 2017.
“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, who markets the community.
Adjacent to Chapel Hill is the Heritage Park Complex, which covers more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields and green spaces.
To learn more about this incredible opportunity, contact Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch at 913-681-8383 or visit www.LiveAtChapelHill .com.
Chapel Hill
Prices: Upper $300,000s to upper $500,000s. Chapel Hill Estates, low $400,000s to upper $700,000s.
Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.
Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) on 167th Street just east of Pflumm Road.
Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383.
Web: LiveAtChapelHill.com
Comments