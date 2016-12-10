Family-owned builder finds perfect inspiration for floor plans

Have you ever stopped to wonder how residential floor plans get their names? Some seem to be inspired by exotic, tropical destinations; others are reminiscent of wintry locales that evoke cozy comfort.
Yet when the Prieb Homes team set out to name their floor plans, they looked closer to home (no pun intended) – their children.
As Marti Lilja, Reece Nichols Realtor and one of the Prieb Homes community managers, explained, the floor plans don’t just share names with each of her three children and Prieb Homes President Greg Prieb II’s two children. Each floor plan also includes features that reflect its namesake’s personality.
The Niko, named for the oldest child, is one of the company’s largest floor plans (two stories, five bedrooms and four bathrooms) and has what Lilja described as “a lot of dramatic features,” including stone columns, distressed wood ceiling beams and an open, playful floor plan.
“That’s Niko,” Lilja said. “She’s a theatrical child – loving and sweet but with a loud personality and that’s what we wanted in this house. People will enjoy the openness, the friendliness.”
The two-story Addison floor plan (four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms) is “a more practical floor plan, which is this child,” Lilja said. “She means business, so this floor plan uses every ounce of its square footage.” Function meets style with features that include granite countertops, hardwood floors, custom cabinets, several closets and tiled bathroom floors.
The Levi – a two-story floor plan with five bedrooms and four bathrooms – is named for the family’s only boy and includes a company milestone. The Levi is the first Prieb Homes floor plan to get a flex room on the first floor, a decision inspired by Levi’s inexhaustible energy and imagination.
“He’s the one who made you realize you need a playroom on the first floor to keep track of him,” Lilja said with a laugh.
Step into the two-story Paxton home and you’ll immediately notice the floor plan’s quiet beauty. The four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom floor plan is open, inviting, and “great for entertaining,” Lilja said. “That’s Paxton – she’s quiet but entertaining.”
One of the favorite features of the Paxton floor plan is the spacious kitchen, complete with ample counter space, an island, alder custom cabinets, an upgraded kitchen faucet and stainless steel appliances.
The Hailey, a two-story floor plan named for the youngest child, is an energetic kid’s dream. The main floor makes a big circle, which creates plenty of room to run. A hidden back room offers private flex space, the perfect spot “to make a big mess without anyone seeing it,” Lilja said.
Additional features include an open staircase, numerous built-ins, a gas range, a fully tiled master bathroom with a concealed and isolated jetted tub, a covered patio and a dry bar located between the kitchen and dining room.
The Prieb Homes portfolio includes additional floor plans named for nieces and other Prieb employees. For the family-owned, third-generation building company, the floor plan names and designs are the perfect way to pay tribute to their shared priority: family.
“My grandpa was involved in the company that my parents started, then (Lilja’s brother) Greg has taken over,” Lilja said. “Greg builds the houses, but we’re all very family-oriented, and that’s what’s on our minds. What would people want? Every house is different because every family, every child is different.”
Not only do the floor plans reflect each child’s personality; they also get the children excited about and involved in the family business.
“Our kids love seeing a sold sign in front of ‘their’ houses,” Lilja said. “It gets them involved, knowing what we do for a living.”
Curious to see these floor plans in person? Olathe-based Prieb Homes is busy building in numerous Johnson County communities, including Estates of Highland Ridge (Shawnee, from the $360,000s); Highland Ridge Crossing (Shawnee, from the $330,000s); Woodland Manor (Olathe, from the $380,000s); Brampton West (Lenexa, from the $330,000s); Greens of Chapel Creek (Shawnee, from the $400,000s); The Reserve (Lenexa, from the $260,000s); New Village at Prairie Haven (Olathe, from the $260,000s); Forestview (Olathe, from the $400,000s); Persimmon Hill (Olathe, from the low $300,000s); Austin Reserve (Gardner, from the $250,000s); and Prairie Farms (Olathe, from the $370,000s).
As the holiday season continues, now is the time to come home and celebrate. The Prieb Homes team is ready to help you find your dream home and start a new chapter of seasonal traditions. From their family to yours, happy holidays!
