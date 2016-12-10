KC Property Pros offers quick, easy, cost-effective home selling solutions

Inheritance is just one reason people need to sell a house quickly. Others can include being behind on taxes, too many repairs, downsizing, divorce, death of a loved one, job loss, facing a short sale or a looming foreclosure.
When these circumstances arise, KC Property Pros offers a variety of quick, easy, and cost-effective solutions for homeowners needing immediate relief from the economic burden of ownership.
Owner Brandon Logan, who founded the business in 2005, has extensive real estate experience that allows him to realistically value the homes his company purchases. Brett Shelton, who joined him in 2009, possesses expertise in accounting and remodeling. Together, they are able to offer homeowners the best advice on how to sell their house, even if KC Property Pros isn’t their best option.
After touring a house, Logan usually makes an offer within 24 hours. And since the company pays cash, the seller can avoid going through a more conventional selling process and often close within as little as a week.
Cheryl Pierce and Mary Arbuckle were emotionally attached to the house they inherited from their mother. They knew they needed to sell it, even though it was in disrepair, but it held nearly 50 years of memories for them. It was where they grew up, where their children visited their grandparents, and the center of family gatherings.
They called KC Property Pros. Logan came out and told them he’d buy it and fix it up. The sisters told him they had other estimates from companies similar to his, but Logan’s offer was a few thousand dollars more. Within a couple of weeks, they had closed on the house, and Logan was ready to begin renovating it.
“Brandon was wonderful,” Arbuckle said. “He told us we could come by any time we wanted to see what his company was doing. We stopped by several times, and all the workers were really friendly. They stopped and let us tour the house. I can’t say enough about how nice they were.”
When S.S. decided to help a friend who had been widowed for many years sell her house and move into a retirement community, she remembered reading about KC Property Pros in the newspaper.
“I thought it sounded like a fantastic way to sell a house, so I called and made an appointment,” S.S. said. “When Brandon came out, he was very personable, looked at the house, and took the time to visit with us.”
S.S. and her friend had done a little research and knew about how much money they wanted. “We had talked to a realtor previously, and she didn’t even want to list it for as much as we actually got out of the house,” she said.
Brandon and his team gave S.S. and her friend plenty of time to make whatever arrangements necessary to have a garage sale, donate some items, and pack up her things. “It was so smooth and easy,” said S.S. “I just thought everything was handled so well, they did a wonderful job, and you couldn’t have asked for it to be any better.”
Sherri Pink had considered downsizing for a while. Living alone with her kids far away, she found that the regular upkeep needed for her big house became too much to handle.
“My house was getting older and needed carpet, interior paint, and other things, and I just really didn’t have the income for any big expense,” recalled Pink. “When I spoke to Brandon, he was knowledgeable, very polite, friendly, and understood my situation. I had faith in him right away that he would protect me and that I would come out of (the house) well financially.”
“Homeowners need a buyer they can trust – that’s us,” Logan said. “They don’t need a national company that just puts their house into a formula to make a low-ball offer. They need to sell but want someone to help them make the best decision. We offer honest solutions for local sellers.”
Those who want to sell their home can visit BrandonBuysKC.com and fill out the form, or they can call Brandon Logan at 816-582-8100.
KC Property Pros
Contact: Brandon Logan, 816-582-8100.
Web: BrandonBuysKC.com
