Ring in the New Year in style in a Rodrock Community

There’s nothing quite like ringing in the New Year in a home that fulfills every wish-list hope and Pinterest-worthy dream. Yet such a notion doesn’t have to be the stuff of fantasy. Rodrock Development has several homes in each of its highly popular communities perfectly prepped for some New Year’s revelry, so you can build favorite memories in a home that perfectly suits your family.
In Olathe’s Stonebridge Meadows, community manager Robyn Schraden says there are two homes ready for move-in by the holidays. “Both plans are the perennially popular Emrik 1.5-story plan by Rob Washam Homes. They have four bedrooms, three baths, three-car garages, and eastern-facing backyards.”
What’s even more exciting is that Rob Washam Homes is offering a $2,000 “Holiday Cash” promotion. With an acceptable contract, the lucky purchasers will get $2,000 toward blinds, appliances, closing costs or other home-related items!
In neighboring Stonebridge Trails, community manager Joe Stephenson reports two homes prepped for immediate possession. Both reverse 1.5-story homes – the Laurel II by Chris George Homes and the Fallon by Gabriel Homes – are on daylight lots and each boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open Great Room and family room. The Laurel II has both a large screened-in porch and patio below the deck, while the Fallon has a covered outside living area, all ideal for entertaining.
And Stonebridge Park rounds out the Stonebridge offerings with some great homes with super deals. “James Engle Custom Homes’ Aspen and KC Builders & Design’s Sequoia both are gorgeous homes offering half-off basement finishes with a contract written by December 15th!” says community manager Julie Parman. “The Aspen is a grand two-story that sits on a large cul-de-sac lot, while the Sequoia boasts a dramatic vaulted entry, sweeping staircase, and 9-foot ceilings on the main level.”
The community also has a fully loaded Scottsdale Expanded by New Mark Homes, which comes with a Nebraska Furniture Mart gift card with any approved contract by Dec. 15. Other fantastic homes ready for New Year’s shenanigans include James Engle Custom Homes’ Emery Expanded, Chateau by Fountain City Homes, and Hilmann Home Buildings’ Middleton IV.
For those who fancy a beautiful Lenexa abode, Arbor Lake has two of the popular Ridgeviews by Reilly Homes, Inc. These two-story, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath plans are perfect in every way.
“These homes boast a true den with a see-through fireplace and a massive Great Room that’s open to the kitchen and breakfast room,” says community manager Roberta Kranz. “The arched doorways add drama to an already gorgeous home! The upper level has been beautifully appointed with the most romantic master suite – a domed ceiling in the bath adds a sense of elegance, along with huge walk-in closet.”
There’s also the opportunity to own a Pick of the Parade First Runner Up! The Cassidy, by Darol Rodrock Homes, is a soaring two-story home with huge windows, a fantastic flex room, and a command center on the first floor.
Not to be outdone, Olathe’s Forest View is offering up holiday treats in all areas within the community. “Hilmann Home Buildings’ Fenwick IV plans both feature the Hilmann ‘rustic hickory’ hardwood option that everyone loves,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “Meanwhile, Prieb Homes’ Niko and Hailey plans, priced at $425,000 and $400,000, offer an affordable option for those seeking an award-winning two-story plan in Forest View.”
Also available in Forest View is Reflections by Allure Luxury Homes, a reverse 1.5 story, featuring dual owners suites on the main level, and Tabernacle Homes’ Denali Chalet, backing to green space. Featuring a massive wall of windows, exposed truss/beam ceiling, and curved stairs, the Denali Chalet also features a “Lower Level Half-Price Finish” promotion for valid contracts accepted by Dec. 31.
Rounding out these impressive offerings, Shawnee’s Greens of Chapel Creek offers Hilmann Home Building’s favorite Fenwick IV, boasting five bedrooms and four baths on a lovely walkout lot only two blocks from Erfurt City Park. Meanwhile, James Engle Custom Homes’ Sanibel, with four bedrooms – including a first-floor master – 3.5 baths sits on a deep lot backing to the Shawnee Golf & Country Club golf course and lake.
With all these fantastic options – built by the area’s top award-winning builders – there’s no need to settle for a ho-hum home in 2017. Instead, find the perfect location in which to build all of your favorite family memories. Hurry and visit these remarkable Rodrock Developments and start the New Year off with a happy heart and home dreams come true.
For more information, visit Rodrock.com.
Rodrock Development
On the web: Rodrock.com
