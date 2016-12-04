Inventory available; spend your happy holiday season at Lime Stone Road Townhomes

Finding that perfect place to spend this holiday season with family and friends has become easier thanks to your friends at Lime Stone Road. You can choose from two available units that can be move-in ready just in time for Santa Claus to come down your chimney.
And the time spent with family and friends gets even better after the holiday season. With January and February being the worst months for snow, this will not be a concern at Lime Stone Road Townhomes because the maintenance provided there includes snow removal. Then in the summer, you will not have to mow or trim the lawn, clean out gutters, prune the roses, apply grub control, fix irrigation leaks or rake leaves. You will stop wasting your time doing all of these items and enjoy life.
Since its opening the community has welcomed over 100 residents and will be welcoming more in the coming months. Yes, they are selling that fast, according to Chris Powell, who markets the townhomes for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes. We have very few lots left to choose from, but those that are left still offer what every townhome buyer is looking for in a lot and location.
The community is part of the nationally recognized community located in Parkville. Its rolling terrain, breathtaking views, natural habitat, award-winning Park Hill School District and, of course, its Tom Watson Signature Golf Course are just a few reasons why The National stands apart from all other developments, the marketing team said.
Once you arrive you can choose from several floor plans. Along with the numerous floor plans offered with our traditional product you can also choose from a new concept in maintenance provided. We have a limited offering of stand-alone maintenance-provided townhomes. These townhomes have no common walls and will offer an optional third-car garage. Our current inventory offers walk-out and daylight lower levels. As with our existing townhome product, the stand-alone product will offer an open feeling as you enter the front door with high ceilings, large expanse of windows, efficient living spaces with the kitchen, great room and master suite on one level. They will carry our standard finishes featuring custom cabinetry, granite countertops, hardwood floors and GE appliance packages.
And the location? Well, it is second to none and is convenient to anything a resident could desire. Less than 5 minutes away you can shop for all your basic necessities. Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center is anchored by a Price Chopper grocery store. In addition to Price Chopper you can pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find your everyday needs at Walgreens and dine at Nick and Jake’s, Rusty Horse Tavern, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA.
If you are active and the indoor YMCA does not tickle your fancy, you have several other outdoor options. You can walk/run along the extensive trail system right outside your front door or visit English Landing Park where you can walk/run along-side the Missouri River or become one with nature while walking/running in Parkville’s very own Nature Sanctuary.
Dale Brouk, who has developed the property for FiveStar Lifestyles thinks with prices starting in the $330s coupled with historically low interest rates, the Lime Stone Road Townhomes offer an unprecedented opportunity for those who want to experience The National’s active resort lifestyle.
The National
Prices: Townhomes from the $330s up to $400,000
Location: Information Center at 5900 S. National Drive, Parkville.
Hours: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 12-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment.
Contact: 913-890-3596
