Rodrock Homes: Buyers discover benefits of custom building off-season

Winter may be approaching, but now is the perfect time to start a custom build job with Rodrock Homes. Advantages of building in the off-season include locking in prices, avoiding increases that come in the new year; the ability to choose the ideal home site; and the chance to design a home to complement your lifestyle.
“Rodrock has one of the area’s largest inventories of prime homesites, including walkout, daylight or level, located in the best school districts and suburbs,” said Rodrock Custom Homes Division Project Manager Tim Suiter. “Sites go quickly so it’s a great time to choose one in our popular communities or at your own handpicked location.”
Allison and Zane Zismer are scheduled to break ground in Wyngate later this month, with a projected move-in date of July 6, 2017.
“We looked at quite a few builders and subdivisions, and Rodrock was in our top-three list,” Allison Zismer said. “Wyngate’s location appealed to us – our daughter attends Blue Valley West and our son will go to Cedar Hills Elementary. Zane and I love that Blue Valley Schools are within walking distance of the neighborhood.”
The Zismers selected the Anthem floor plan because of its main level master suite and an additional bedroom across the hall for their 2-year-old son.
“The floor plan fits our lifestyle,” she said. “And working with Rodrock Homes is making building from scratch convenient, too. They have a specific team for each component of the process, so things run smoothly.”
Generations of experience. The Rodrock name is synonymous with a legacy of building innovative, rock-solid family homes. Dream big or go home has been one of Rodrock Homes CEO Brian Rodrock’s mantras since launching the company in 2002. Rodrock has sold and closed over 1,000 homes in more than 45 communities and its signature is an intentional trifecta: homes with a craftsman’s attention to detail in communities defined by an enviable standard of living and an extraordinary sense of place.
With Rodrock Custom Homes Division, buyers create from-scratch custom designs – whether building on a beautiful site in an amenities-rich Rodrock community or in a neighborhood anywhere in the area. The builder is a collaborative partner, working with architects and interior designers to complete a buyer’s vision. And working with Rodrock Homes Custom Division means buyers benefit from an acclaimed team of experienced professionals.
“I’m pleased that buyers like the Zismers have the opportunity to build their dream home with us,” said Rodrock. “And I’m proud of our team, contractors and suppliers who are key in making each experience seamless and rewarding.”
Attractive homesites. Colton, Summerwood/Summerwood Estates and Wyngate in Overland Park, all nestled in the award-winning Blue Valley School District, and Hills of Forest Creek in Shawnee and Gleason Glen in Lenexa, located in the top-notch De Soto School District, have homesites available for custom builds.
Colton has 12 homesites in Phase 1, open to outside builders; three in Phase 2, exclusive to Rodrock Homes; and on estate site with water view. Prices range from $99,950 to $225,950.
“We have 13 remaining homesites priced from $60,500 to $69,500,” said Judy Zimmerman, Gleason Glen community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “For buyers needing a home today, our inventory includes three completed models from $360,000 to $410,000, among others.”
Hills of Forest Creek has 41 homesites available, including walkout and daylight, as well as sites adjacent to green space.
“For buyers needing something in the next two months, we have three homes ready for move in within 45 to 60 days,” says Dorothy Mask, Hills of Forest Creek community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent.
Angela Fitzgerald, Summerwood/Summerwood Estates community manager and Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC real estate agent, notes the in-demand neighborhood is in its final phase.
“There are only 25 homesites remaining in Summerwood and seven in Summerwood Estates,” she said. “It’s an ideal time to build and move in over summer break, just in time to enjoy outdoor amenities like a private stocked fishing lake with fountain, kid-friendly sports court, more than two miles of nature trails and a zero-depth entry lagoon-style pool with cabanas.”
The difference is genuine. Rodrock Homes Custom Division strives to make the building process effortless. And delivering on time and on budget isn’t just a priority – it’s a way of doing business.
“Our greatest satisfaction comes from knowing that we’ve done a job to a client’s specifications,” Rodrock said. “Our open communication fosters strong, trusting and lasting relationships.”
Rodrock’s philosophy puts the client first.
“Home design trends come and go, but one thing that remains constant is authentic customer service,” Suiter said.
Get inspired today. Discover how Rodrock Homes Custom Division can help you dream big and come home. For an appointment to discuss building your custom home, call Brian Rodrock or Tim Suiter at 913-851-0347. Or visit Rodrock’s 18 professionally decorated model homes throughout Johnson County, open seven days a week.
Beautifully furnished model homes open noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Locations:
Lenexa: Gleason Glen
Olathe: Cedar Creek – The Crossings at South Glen
Overland Park: Colton, Chapel Hill, Summerwood, Summerwood Estates, Wyngate
Overland Park: Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community
Shawnee: Hills of Forest Creek, Ridgestone Meadows
