Village of Loch Lloyd: Iconic resort-style destination a life-changing experience

“When our youngest left for college, we realized the days of living for our children were over. Now it was our time – time to live for us,” said one of Loch Lloyd’s newest residents. “We weren’t just looking to build a new home – we wanted to live in a community that added new dimension to our lives. We were looking for a strong sense of community and a vibrant social fabric. Loch Lloyd provided that and so much more. It’s the best decision we’ve ever made.”
From the moment residents drive through the gates at Loch Lloyd, their blood pressure drops as they leave the hectic world behind and enter a vibrant, resort-like neighborhood where they immerse themselves in the active, healthy lifestyle that is Loch Lloyd.
Loch Lloyd’s transformation into Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle destination is far from over. Visit today to tour five new model homes, each a stunning example of the finest residential architecture and interior design. The new homes are the work of what Chuck Campbell, president of real estate development, said is the best, most experienced builder team in Kansas City.
“We contemplated a move to a warmer climate,” said another resident who just built a home in the newest area of Loch Lloyd, “but at the end of the day, we didn’t want to leave family and friends. What we were really looking for was a community that felt like a resort – one that allowed us to live a healthy, active lifestyle. Loch Lloyd was the logical choice. We couldn’t be happier with our decision – it’s like being on vacation 365 days a year.”
At the center of the resort lifestyle is the heart and soul of Loch Lloyd: The Country Club at Loch Lloyd. It’s a luxurious, welcoming space where the community comes together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, such as the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pools, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff.
Loch Lloyd residents enjoy a multitude of activities that inspire a strong sense of community, such as the popular Home & Garden Club, summer programs for children and a lively social scene with events like wine tastings, deck crawls and festive celebrations of the major holidays throughout the year. It is that total Loch Lloyd experience that draws new residents and keeps existing residents for a lifetime.
This all-encompassing lifestyle experience is available thanks to the vision of developer FiveStar Lifestyles, owned by Neal Patterson and Cliff Illig, the co-founders of Cerner Corporation. The luxury estate homes and intelligently designed villas blend seamlessly into the resort lifestyle and vibrant social fabric that revolves around the award-winning clubhouse.
Loch Lloyd offers a complete resort lifestyle for families of all ages and interests. Those with young children appreciate the security the gated community offers, as well as the summer activities for children including junior golf, tennis and the Loch Lloyd Lightning swim team.
The Country Club at Loch Lloyd offers far more than golf; in fact, 50 percent of the residents don’t play golf. Instead, they immerse themselves in all the other resort-like activities, including social events at the clubhouse where people gather and become life-long friends.
The Fitness Center not only fosters a healthy lifestyle through a wide variety of activities, but a bond between the neighbors who meet there. Those offerings include a large group fitness room with the latest equipment, locker rooms, dry saunas, a massage suite, personal trainers, group fitness classes, and a holistic nutrition and health coach.
Whether you want to right-size through intelligent design or build the custom home of your dreams, the perfect home at Loch Lloyd awaits. Loch Lloyd offers a variety of home sites, from the comfort of a cozy, wooded, low-maintenance villa lot, to a sprawling golf course estate lot, to a spectacular lakefront lot with sweeping views of the 110-acre private lake.
“Leave the hectic world behind and embrace the healthy, active, yet peaceful resort lifestyle at Loch Lloyd,” Campbell said. “Come out this weekend to tour our model homes and see for yourself why Loch Lloyd is so special.”
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.
Hours: noon to 5pm Wednesday thru Sunday; by appointment anytime!
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500.
Web: LochLloyd.com
