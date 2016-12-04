Stonebridge Meadows offers distinctive living for the new year

The Ambrose family was first drawn to Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge Meadows, at 16680 South Lind Road, thanks to some very discerning friends.
“Our friends, who lived a couple houses down from us in our previous neighborhood, built a new home in Stonebridge Meadows about three years ago,” Matt Ambrose recalls. “They constantly encouraged us to sell our house and move into Stonebridge Meadows. Due to the great resale opportunities within our neighborhood, we began looking more seriously at moving.”
It wasn’t a move the family took lightly. In fact, the Ambroses did quite a bit of research, made numerous visits to the neighborhood, and had several meetings before making their decision. They closed on their new home in August.
“The location was definitely a huge draw for us, as well as the quality of builders,” Matt says. “Additionally, the more we learned about Darol Rodrock and his communities, the more we believed Stonebridge would be good fit.”
And that’s certainly been the case. Obviously, Matt says, the family loves being close to friends, but their appreciation for Stonebridge Meadows goes much deeper.
“Even more important is the emphasis Darol puts on families within his communities,” Matt says. “He seems to take great pride in making his communities as family-friendly as possible. The extensive walking trails, shared clubhouses, and pools are all amenities we enjoy. While our cul-de-sac only has a few houses, we look forward to meeting more families as they move in and hope to develop lifelong friendships along the way.”
Nurturing such relationships is of integral importance within Rodrock Developments. That’s because Darol Rodrock understood, both as a family man and former educator, how community amenities and get-togethers build up not only families but also friendships. It’s why he created the Rodrock Moms’ Council, which plans seasonal gatherings that serve to delight families of all shapes and sizes, while also nurturing the communal health of his neighborhoods.
And there’s plenty to keep families outside and engaged. As part of the larger Stonebridge community, Stonebridge Meadows is laden with amenities. Residents have access to four pools (all zero-entry, one with a Junior Olympic-sized pool, slide, and a fountain), changing cabanas, basketball and volleyball areas, pergola-covered grills, picnic areas, several well-equipped children’s playgrounds, and two richly appointed clubhouses, one with workout facilities. Another bonus? Paved trails lead directly to Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has won the Governor’s Award an impressive three times.
So while the weather is cooling, things are still hot in Stonebridge Meadows, which is lucky to have several homes at the ready, says community manager Robyn Schraden.
“We currently have two homes ready for move-in by the holidays,” she says. “Both plans are the perennially popular Emrik 1.5-story plan by Rob Washam Homes. They both have four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and eastern-facing backyards. The gorgeous abode on Laurelwood St. is priced at $374,000, while the beauty on Parkwood St. is $371,900.”
“The Great Rooms in these homes have beautiful hardwood floors and two-way fireplaces that leads to the covered patios, which makes for fabulous flow from indoor to outdoor entertaining,” adds community manager Mike Slaven. “The kitchens have ample informal dining space and large breakfast bars, while the mudrooms have helpful planning desks for busy families. The master bedrooms have fantastic closet space, while loft areas make for great kids’ areas.”
What’s even more exciting is that Rob Washam Homes is offering a $2,000 “Holiday Cash” promotion. With an acceptable contract, the lucky purchasers will be able to use $2,000 toward blinds, appliances (such as refrigerators or washers and dryers), closing costs, or other home-related items!
And for those focused on a new home after the holidays, Stonebridge Meadows has 23 additional homes under construction. Plans include 2-story, 1.5-story, and reverse 1.5-story homes on walkout, daylight, cul-de-sac, and extra-large home sites. Model homebuilders include Wynne Homes, KC Builders & Design, Rob Washam Homes, and Chris George Homes. The community is also featuring homes by R.L. Hoelting and James III Homes.
Stonebridge Meadows offers countless opportunities for demanding families – a bevy of amenities, one-of-a-kind home sites, and a sense of community that fosters families, friendships, and a lifetime of memories. And now there are more than two-dozen chances to make this fantastic neighborhood home in 2017.
Stonebridge Meadows
Location: 16680 South Lind Road
Prices: Homes from $322,950 to $374,950; home sites from $60,950 to $79,950.
Contact: Mike Slaven or Robyn Schraden, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-829-5813, stonebridgemeadows@rodrock.com
