Remove ‘three birds with one stone’ with The Sierra Group

It has been said that things often happen in “threes” – those unexpected life events that sometimes leave you wondering what to do next.
But the news doesn’t always have to be bad for those desiring to sell their home, downsize into a smaller space, and get it all done before the holidays arrive. In these situations, The Sierra Group can help.
According to Ben Souchek, a principle of The Sierra Group, LLC, a little planning can go a long way.
“One thing I’ve learned from my experiences helping people sell their homes and downsize into a new place, is that it can be at once exciting and a source of stress,” Souchek said. “Although downsizing is often an event my clients are genuinely looking forward to, the task loses its luster when you wait until an inopportune time to get started. And if doing so before the holidays is important to you, that just adds another layer.”
Regardless of whether someone is looking to downsize because they have outgrown their house, retired, accepted a job transfer, are experiencing financial difficulties or a health challenge, or another reason, The Sierra Group’s Home Downsizing Solutions offers the fastest, most convenient way to sell one’s house, “as is,” for a fair price and on the date of the seller’s choosing. The company utilizes private funds to close escrow when it is convenient for the seller, takes care of all commissions or closing costs, can handle any needed repairs, and allows sellers to leave behind anything they can’t or do not want to take with them.
“Helping buyers and sellers buy and sell a home is just one part of what we do,” explained Souchek. “We are a fully-integrated service provider designed to address the unique needs of the downsizing market, so helping our clients adjust to their new surroundings is equally as important to us.”
In preparing for a move, Souchek offers several outstanding suggestions. Among them is making a pros-and-cons list of the top three properties you are interested in and which of the communities where they are located are the most viable or might be more difficult. And, to be proactive by noting the essential items you want to take with you and the things you might want to sell or donate.
Once you’ve moved into your new space, if smaller, to help alleviate any claustrophobia he suggests creating an illusion of more space by placing decor high on the wall to bring the eye up, and using large mirrors on empty spaces. If a little separation is desired, using light and sheer curtains creates private spaces without making the room feel more cramped, and lighter-colored furniture and decor will make the room feel bigger.
When dealing with all of today’s technology gadgets, Souchek said people need to be mindful of proper storage for chargers, cords, and the like. “Little things like sticking strips of Velcro to the sides of shelving or entertainment centers to store remotes or power strips can make a big difference.”
Souchek and his team believe it’s critical that people have access to the resources that will make the downsizing, moving, and resettling process as easy as possible. They have accomplished this by setting very high standards of professionalism and honesty, and are available when problems arise, which they say is paramount when working with clients, whether they be a buyer or seller.
“Unfortunately, there are many companies out there that are not so transparent, or do not provide much information to the seller,” he said. “Every buyer and seller is different, so we address our concern for the individual by visiting with our clients, learning about their goals…everything we can to set ourselves apart in the market and in this industry. And the testimonials we receive speak to that.”
To illustrate, Gordon & Mrs. H. had this to say: “As Gordon and I embark on a new phase in our lives we have Ben & Sierra Group to thank for this blessing. We have sold three homes and have never been treated with such an informative & caring way as Ben exudes. He saved us so much grief (going through regular real estate procedures). Ben’s way & the highway was the best way.”
For additional information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensoucheck@gmail.com. You can also check out the company website, HomeDownsizingSolutions.com, or call toll free 855-291-5005.
