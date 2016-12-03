Villas boast wooded walkout homesites, luxurious touches, winter savings special

Many of today’s homebuyers are looking for the benefits of a new construction maintenance-provided villa offering the craftsmanship and details they are used to, plus the privacy and wooded location of an established neighborhood. Tom French Homes’ new community, Gatewood Villas, offers all these features and more. This enclave has only 21 homesites so buyers are encouraged to act quickly so they won’t miss out.
And for a limited time, French is offering a huge winter savings special for those who want to move soon: Purchase any of the inventory homes in Gatewood Villas before Dec. 31, 2016, and receive free wrap screening on the back deck, screen door and 4-foot by 4-foot deck-level landing with stairs to grade.
These reverse 1½-story stand-alone villas offer five distinct floor plans with a choice of three or four bedrooms, three or four bathrooms and three-car garages, and the finely detailed living spaces for which Tom French Homes is known. Each home features exceptional finished living space of 2,500 to 3,000 square feet. Front elevations feature stucco and stone, with several elevation designs for each floor plan.
All of the homes offer an open floor plan with a traditional entry, large great room with vaulted ceiling, an ample dining area, a gourmet kitchen, plus the luxurious touches that buyers have come to expect from Tom French Homes. Several arched openings, elegant trim details, expansive wood floors, a dramatic fireplace design and a rich color palette set the tone for a casual elegance expected in villa living. Window placement and outdoor living areas take advantage of the views afforded by the secluded walkout homesites.
The Woodside floor plan offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage and is priced at $476,990. The main floor flows from the entry, past the island kitchen to the great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with a stained wood mantel and corbels. The great room opens to the dining room with views of the covered deck just beyond.
The gourmet kitchen includes the high-end touches of custom alder cabinetry, granite counters and tile back splash, as well as a large walk-in pantry. The master suite is tucked to one side and is conveniently near the laundry. It includes a stylish bath with custom, raised double vanities, a walk-in shower and separate tub as well as a large walk-in closet. A secondary bedroom on the main level near the entry has its own bath and could be an office. A split staircase leads to the walkout lower level that includes a large recreation room with a beverage center that includes custom alder cabinets with a wine rack and microwave. This home is at foundation stage and should be ready in June.
At the electrical and plumbing stage, the Rockwood will also offer four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $481,480. The great room showcases beautiful wood floors and a stone fireplace, visible from the dining room and overlooking the covered deck. A main-level master suite features a spacious master bath with raised double vanities, walk-in shower and tub, as well as a large walk-in closet and linen closet. The second bedroom on the main floor has its own bathroom. The lower level offers a large recreation room with a beverage center, knotty alder custom cabinets and microwave, perfect for entertaining.
The Pinewood, the largest of the available homes, features many custom touches in the open plan and offers a huge deck for outdoor entertaining. The oversized granite topped island will be an ideal gathering spot in the spacious designer kitchen. This plan offers access to the laundry room from the master suite. This villa is priced at $479,450 and available for immediate occupancy.
Another home available for occupancy is the Linwood. This home also has an open main floor design and finished lower level with a private walkup patio. Priced at $489,700, the Linwood maximizes living space with a large covered front porch in addition to a rear covered deck accessible from the living and dining areas. Expansive windows flanking the stone fireplace enhance the heavily treed view.
“Gatewood Villas is a small pocket of serenity tucked back from surrounding activities and conveniences. Come out and take a look at the fresh new designs and décor available,” stated Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
Provided maintenance includes lawn mowing and edging; fertilization and weed control; mulch of front and side yards; irrigation start-up and winterization; snow removal from driveways, sidewalks and porches; and maintenance of the common areas.
Gatewood is in the expanding College Boulevard corridor, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka. Minutes from Kansas 7 and K-10 highways and near a number of new restaurants, grocery stores and services, Gatewood is also is near the Kansas State University Olathe campus and the Kansas Bioscience Authority.
Gatewood Villas models are open 12-4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
Gatewood Villas
Prices: Homes from $470,000 to $700,000; home sites from $95,000 to $125,000.
Location: College Boulevard and Montclaire Drive in Olathe.
Contact: Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or shoskinson@kansascityhomes.com
Hours: Contact agent for open house schedule or to set up a showing appointment.
Web: TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net
