Summit Custom Homes opens new phase of popular Mill Creek community

Today Summit Custom Homes celebrates the release of new lots in the next phase of their premier Mill Creek of Summit Mill community in Lee’s Summit. Beginning this morning at 9 a.m., Summit will host an official Lot Release Event at the Community Information Center located at 265 SE Coyle Drive. The leading new home builder will unveil pricing information for 52 new premium lots now available in the next phase of this popular community.
Buyers looking to build their next home in the amenity-rich central Lee’s Summit area will have the opportunity to reserve a lot in the new phase on a first-come, first-served basis. Many cul-de-sac and oversized lots are available in the new phase of Mill Creek.
Located off Langsford Road east of Todd George Road in Lee’s Summit, Mill Creek of Summit Mill features a swimming pool, playground, stocked fishing lake and an elementary school situated within the community.
Summit offers floor plans from the award-winning Signature Collection in Mill Creek, featuring a variety of ranch, 1.5-story, two-story and reverse 1.5-story homes. New homes in Mill Creek start in the $330s.
Several move-in ready homes located in the adjacent phase of Mill Creek will be open for tours today, showcasing a selection of Signature Collection floor plans:
▪ A reverse 1.5-story Meadowbrook plan has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,854 square feet of living space, currently for sale at $408,950.
▪ A two-story Preston Ridge IV with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,593 square feet priced at $379,950.
▪ A two-story Bristol Ridge with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,904 square feet available for $433,690.
▪ A 1.5-story Cherry Creek II with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,410 square feet now for sale at $376,278.
▪ A second 2-story Preston Ridge IV with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage available for $375,930.
Visitors can also tour a model of the popular Cambridge II floor plan. The Cambridge II has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a three-car garage and over 3,200 square feet of living space.
Mill Creek of Summit Mill is just two blocks east of Missouri 291N, where daily services and a wide range of shopping and dining options, including a Walmart, are available. A new shopping area, including a Price Chopper with a Starbucks and a Johnny’s Tavern, recently opened off Todd George Road on the north side of U.S. 50, just five minutes from Mill Creek. The community is also located 10 minutes from the charming downtown Lee’s Summit shopping district.
Just north of Mill Creek is Jackson County’s Fleming Park, home to both Lake Jacomo and Blue Springs Lake. Fleming Park offers two campgrounds, two full-service marinas with boat rentals available, several popular fishing areas and a wide variety of well-maintained and scenic trails and picnic spots. Three superior golf courses and additional hiking, fishing, boating, and camping at both Longview Lake and James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area are located nearby in Lee’s Summit.
Mill Creek is located within the award-winning Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, which is accredited with distinction, the top designation for academic achievement awarded by the state of Missouri. Students in Lee’s Summit R-7 schools routinely perform well above state averages on the standardized Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) exams and above national and state averages for high school ACT scores.
Homes from Summit’s award-winning Signature Collection incorporate the latest developments in home building science to ensure superior energy efficiency and indoor air quality, ensuring a healthy living space that is good for families, good for the environment, and that will save homeowners up to 30 percent annually on utility bills.
Every Signature Collection home is independently inspected and assigned a HERS Index score. The HERS Index is the nationally recognized scoring system for measuring a home’s energy performance.
Standard features in the Signature Collection include Kohler plumbing fixtures, vinyl windows, and Bosch stainless steel kitchen appliances. Custom kitchen cabinetry with crown molding is also included, along with an electronic keypad on front door hardware, USB charging outlet in the kitchen, soft-close drawers and a passive radon ventilation system in every home.
For additional information about Mill Creek of Summit Mill, contact Morgan Durand of the Rob Ellerman Team with Reece Nichols at 913-208-0520 or morgan@reecenichols.com.
To learn more about Summit Custom Homes, their floor plans and pricing, or the communities they build in, call 816-246-6700 or visit summitcustomhomeskc.com.
Summit Custom Homes
On the web: summitcustomhomeskc.com
Comments