Stonebridge Trails transcends typical neighborhoods

When Wendy Francis and her family moved into Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge Trails in March of 2008, the neighborhood consisted of a model row and just a few new homes. But the Francis family saw its potential and is beyond thrilled to have seen this amazing Olathe community, at 165th Street and Mur-Len Road, come to fruition.
“We’ve seen this neighborhood flourish in ways far beyond our imagination,” Wendy admits. “The amenities offered – four swimming pools, a fitness center, sports court, sand volleyball court, and beautiful clubhouse that can be rented out for events – and the community-wide festivities on Halloween, Christmas, Easter and more that cater to families with children is hard to beat.”
That’s because Darol Rodrock understood, both as a family man and former educator, how community amenities and get-togethers build up not only families but also friendships. It’s why he created the Rodrock Moms’ Council, which plans seasonal gatherings that serve to delight families of all shapes and sizes, while also nurturing the communal health of his neighborhoods.
“The details provided by our generous developer, including beautiful Clydesdale horses for our Christmas Hayride and the most authentic Santa Claus I have ever seen for children to tell their Christmas lists to, show how much Mr. Rodrock cares,” Wendy says. “I’ve personally seen the camaraderie and lifelong friendships come to life down the streets, one by one, as they’ve been developed. It’s a very close subdivision. So much so, that it makes it difficult to move. After finding another home that was better suited for our family in another subdivision three years after we moved in, we packed up our family and belongings and built one street over because of our love for Stonebridge. And we aren’t the only family to have done this! There are two other families who’ve sold and built within the subdivision. If that doesn’t speak to what is truly a great neighborhood, I’m not sure what does!”
Stonebridge Trails is truly one-of-a-kind. Families are close-knit, the streets are filled with children, and neighborhood gatherings are a near-constant occurrence – all of which beckons back to the way life was in simpler times.
And there’s plenty to keep families outside and engaged. As part of the larger Stonebridge community, Stonebridge Trails is laden with amenities. Residents have access to four pools (all zero-entry, one with a Junior Olympic-sized pool, slide, and a fountain), changing cabanas, basketball and volleyball areas, pergola-covered grills, picnic areas, several well-equipped children’s playgrounds, and two richly appointed clubhouses, one with workout facilities. Another bonus? Paved trails lead directly to Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has won the Governor’s Award an impressive three times.
So while the weather is cooling, things are still hot in Stonebridge Trails, which is lucky to have several homes at the ready, says community manager Joe Stephenson.
Prepped for immediate possession – and on daylight lots – are the Laurel II by Chris George Homes and the Fallon by Gabriel Homes. Both reverse 1.5 story homes boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open Great Room and a family room. The Laurel II has both a large screened-in porch and large patio below the deck, while the Fallon has a covered outside living area, all of which are ideal for entertaining.
The Riley III by Robert A. Washam Construction will be completed before the New Year, and this open concept two story is the epitome of functionality and elegance.
“Upon entry your eyes gravitate to the bay windows in the Great Room,” says community manager Joan Jacquin. “The kitchen is gorgeous with white cabinets, a massive island, and a spectacular pantry, while the master suite has a large walk-in closet with built-in dresser and bathroom adjacent to the laundry area.”
Finally, there are three versions of Gabriel Homes’ Makenna within a few months of completion. This family-favorite plan makes for an open and inviting home that’s both flexible and functional. The master bedroom, bath, and closet are positively massive, while an optional finished family room, fifth bedroom and bath, and bar area ideal for entertaining.
Other fantastic homes mere months from completion include the Capri II and Emrik II by Robert A. Washam Construction and the Samuel by Gabriel Homes. Whatever your needs, Stonebridge Trails has a home that can make your 2017 one to remember. But once you put down roots, you may find you’re home for good!
Stonebridge Trails
Location: 165th Street and Mur-Len
Prices: Homes from $350,000 to $450,000; home sites $63,950.
Contact: Joan Jacquin or Joe Stephenson, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-764-1667, stonebridgetrails@rodrock.com
Comments